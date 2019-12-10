Sports, Tuesday, December 10th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

It will be a busy night again in prep basketball in the area with several Southeast Conference and Super Conference teams in action.

In Mount Pleasant, the Panthers will welcome in the Falcons of West Burlington for a non-conference double-dip.

The girls will play first beginning at 6:45 p.m.

The Panther girls’ are coming off their first victory of the 2019 season, a 35-30 win over Fort Madison last Friday.

Andrea Lopreato pumped in nine points off the bench, including two late foul shots to give the Panthers the victory.

Meanwhile, West Burlington is 1-1 on the season, after evening their ledger last Friday against WACO, 73-42.

Annika Harris had 27 in the win for the Falcons, she’s one of two on the team averaging double figures, the other being junior Sydney Marlow.

The Panthers lost to West Burlington 53-38 in last year’s matchup.

In other girl’s area action tonight:

Ottumwa vs. Fairfield

Lone Tree vs. Louisa-Muscatine

Hillcrest Academy vs. Mediapolis

Holy Trinity vs. New London

Danville vs. Notre Dame

Highland vs. Pekin

Central Lee vs. Van Buren

Cardinal vs. WACO

Columbus vs. Wapello

All of the Super Conference girls’ games are scheduled to tip at 6:00 p.m.

On the other side of the coin the Panther boys’ are still trying to find their offensive footing through their first three games as they get set to host West Burlington tonight.

The boys’ contest will tip at 8:15 p.m.

Caleb Akey’s group has shot just 37% from the field through games, including just 19% from three-point land.

A bright spot has been the play of the senior guard Keegan Kohorst.

Kohorst leads the Panthers with 13.3 points per game, on better than 60% from the field.

He’ll have to continue shouldering the offense burden tonight when the Falcons come to town.

The West Burlington boys’ are 1-1 on the year after falling last Friday to WACO.

The Falcons are led by Darian Johnson’s 20.5 points per game.

In other local games tonight:

Fort Madison vs. West Hancock

Ottumwa vs. Fairfield

Lone Tree vs. Louisa-Muscatine

Hillcrest Academy vs. Mediapolis

Holy Trinity vs. New London

Danville vs. Notre Dame

Highland vs. Pekin

Central Lee vs. Van Buren

Cardinal vs. WACO

Columbus vs. Wapello

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference boys’ games are all scheduled to tip at 7:30 p.m.

Prep Wrestling:

Not to be outdone, there will be some local prep wrestling tonight.

English Valleys will take to the highway to battle Columbus/Winfield-Mount Union.

They’ll wrestle at Columbus Community High School at 6:00 p.m.

Mediapolis, Wapello and Fort Madison will wrestle tonight in a triangular at the Hound Dome.

They’ll begin at 6:00 p.m.

Staying in wrestling, Iowa Wesleyan University will host wrestling legend Dan Gable on December 16, 2019, in the Howe Student Activity Center. Gable will be on campus in support and celebration of IW’s recent launch of men’s and women’s wrestling. This event is open to the public, and IW Tiger Wrestling t-shirts will be given away to the first 150 guests.

Doors will open at 6:00 pm with an autograph session with Gable from 6:30-7:15 pm. The IW Tiger Women’s Basketball team will take on Knox College beginning at 7:00 pm in the Ruble Arena. Dan Gable will speak at halftime of this game.

In May 2019, Iowa Wesleyan added men’s and women’s wrestling to the slate of athletic programs offered at IW to begin in the 2020-21 academic year. The university hired a full-time head coach, Robert Powell, this past September, with recruitment for fall 2020 in full swing.

The IW Athletic Department has expanded from 10 NCAA Division III intercollegiate programs to 16 over the past three years, with the addition of men’s and women’s wrestling, cross country and track & field. IW was the first NCAA Division III University in the State of Iowa to sponsor women’s wrestling.

College Basketball:

Off today, the Iowa Wesleyan men’s basketball team will be back on the hardwood tomorrow night when they take on the Rams of Cornell College.

Wesleyan will enter Wednesday’s bout with a record of 3-4.

They’ll tip from Cornell at 7:30 p.m.

And Iowa center Luka Garza has been picked as the Big Ten Player of the Week.

Garza averaged 33.5 points, shot 55 percent from the field and pulled in 8.5 rebounds per game in road contests with Syracuse and Michigan last week.

Garza had a career-high 44 points for the Hawkeyes in their Friday loss to Michigan. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.