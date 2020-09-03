Sports, Thursday, September 3rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Busy Night of Volleyball in KILJ Area Tonight:

It will be a very busy night in the KILJ area tonight as there are several clubs back on the volleyball court.

In the Super Conference, WACO will travel to Wapello tonight for a varsity triangular against both Keokuk and Wapello.

They’ll begin tonight at 5:30 p.m. at Wapello High School.

WACO is 2-1 on the year.

The 4-2 Winfield-Mount Union volleyball team is at home tonight as they take on Pekin in a Super Conference bout.

Pekin is 3-3 on the season, first serve is set for 7:30 p.m. tonight.

#4 New London, undefeated on the year, is on the road tonight at Central Lee, as they look to keep their perfect start to the season alive.

The Tigers have taken down Danville, Highland and Pekin this year.

First serve is 7:30 p.m. tonight at Central Lee.

Top-ranked Holy Trinity was set to take on Danville, however that game has been postponed, per Crusader Director of Athletic John Goetz.

No makeup date has been announced, but the game will be made up at a later time.

In the Southeast Conference, Mount Pleasant will try to earn their second win of the season tonight when they host rival Washington at 7:30 p.m.

The game, being played in Mount Pleasant, is requiring all spectators to wear face coverings for the contest.

Area Cross Country Resumes Tonight:

While volleyball has a big slate tonight, so does area cross country as several programs are back in action.

One of the states best programs, Danville-New London will travel to Pekin tonight for a varsity meet.

There, they’ll run against Cardinal, Colfax-Mingo, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, English Valleys, Fairfield, Mediapolis, North Mahaska, Ottumwa, Sigourney, Twin Cedars, Van Buren and Washington.

Racing will take place at Wildwood Park in Ottumwa at 4:30 p.m.

WACO cross country will run tonight at elks Fairview Golf Club in Keokuk, this evening.

The invite will also feature Central Lee, Clark County, Fort Madison, Holy Trinity, Illini West, Mendon, Notre Dame and West Hancock.

They’ll start at 4:30 p.m.

IATC Announces Team Rankings:

The IATC has released their team rankings before Week 2 of the Iowa High School Cross Country season.

Locally, Danville-New London is up to #2 in Class 2A, behind only Davis County and ahead of Denver, Tipton and Albia.

In Girls’ 2A, Danville-New London is still considered a team to watch, outside of the top-15, joining NE Goose Lake, Okoboji, Sibley Ocheyedan and West Marshall.

No other area programs were mentioned in this week’s rankings.

Iowa State Reverses Course, No Fans at Jack Trice:

Iowa State University has decided to change its decision regarding fans at the Sept. 12 home football game.

Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said:

“Our department staff and I have worked very closely with Dr. Wintersteen and her leadership team throughout the summer as we jointly developed plans for this fall’s football season. Over the weekend, Dr. Wintersteen gave our working group the approval to move forward with the plans that were jointly developed. Our department announced those plans on Monday, which included allowing fans, who purchased season tickets, to attend the first game.

President Wintersteen shared with me on Tuesday evening that, after weighing feedback she has received from the community, she has decided to reverse the decision. As a result, we will play the season opener without fans.

The game will kick-off next Saturday at 11:00 a.m. will be aired on KILJ-FM beginning with pre-game at 9:00 a.m.

MLB Scoreboard (9/3):

Colorado 9, San Francisco 6

NY Mets 9, Baltimore 4

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Tampa Bay 5, New York Yankees 2

Philadelphia 3, Washington 0

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 0

Houston 2, Texas 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 8 Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 11, Los Angeles Angels 4

Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Arizona 2