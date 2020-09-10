Sports, Thursday, September 10th

Mount Pleasant Cross Country Team Back in Action Today:

The Mount Pleasant cross country team is back in action today after competing in Pella last weekend, as they will race in the prestigious Waterworks Invite tomorrow in Fairfield.

Racing in Fairfield tomorrow will be Winfield-Mount Union, Wapello, Van Buren County, Pekin, Notre Dame, Lone Tree, Hillcrest Academy, Highland, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Clear Creek-Amana, Chariton, Cardinal, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant, Ottumwa and Washington.

Varsity racing will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the girls running first.

Boys’ will run at approximately 6:00 p.m.

Waterworks Park is located at North B Street in Fairfield.

Latest IATC Team Rankings Announced:

The latest Iowa Association of Track Coaches team rankings have been announced as we prepare for Week Two of the Iowa High School Cross Country season.

The big mover?

Danville-New London’s boys’ team is now ranked as the top program in Class 2A.

Led by Ty Carr and Alexander Julian, Danville-New London jumped ahead of Denver and Mid-Prairie.

Williamsburg and Tipton round out the top-five in Class 2A.

In Class 2A girls’ Danville-New London remains a “Team to Watch” along with Chariton, Dike New Hartford, Des Moines Christian and Emmetsburg.

In 1A boys’ Columbus Community has moved into the “Teams to Watch” list, paired with Colo Nesco, East Marshall, Fort Dodge St. Edmond and Tri-Center.

Area Volleyball Commences Again Tonight:

A busy night ensues in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference as several area schools will be back on the hardwood.

Here’s a look at our area slate:

West Burlington at Burlington

New London at Fort Madison

WACO at Cardinal

Van Buren at Central Lee

Wapello at Columbus

Louisa-Muscatine at Lone Tree

ISU Defensive Lineman to Wear #58 to Honor Former Player:

An Iowa State tradition continues on Saturday when senior defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike (you-ah-zuh-reek-ay) will wear the No. 58 in honor of former Cyclone defensive line coach Curtis Bray.

Bray passed away in 2014 from a pulmonary embolism and wore No. 58 during his career with Pittsburgh from 1988-92.

Iowa State will take the field at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday when they begin their season with a home date against Louisiana.

Coverage on KILJ-FM and AM will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the Cyclone Kickoff Show.

Beyond the Game Returns Tonight:

And the only live, local, sports talk show returns to KILJ tonight at 6:00 p.m.

Tonight’s program will feature:

New London head football coach Mark McSorely

Mount Pleasant head football coach Shawn Striegel

Iowa State Cyclone play-by-play man John Walters

Listen on KILJ-FM and kilj.com.