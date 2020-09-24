Sports, Thursday, Septebember 24th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Super Conference Volleyball Tournament Begins Tonight:

The Southeast Iowa Super Conference Volleyball Tournament is set to begin around the region this weekend.

The six hosts include #1 (1A) Holy Trinity, #3 (1A) New London, WACO, Winfield-Mount Union, Louisa-Muscatine and Central Lee.

There will be three teams in each pool and the top-seed will play the first and third matches at the site.

The finals will be played at SCC this Saturday, September 26th.

Holy Trinity Pool:

Holy Trinity

Van Buren

Lone Tree

New London Pool:

New London

Pekin

Danville

WACO Pool:

WACO

Wapello

Highland

Winfield Pool:

Winfield-Mount Union

Mediapolis

Columbus

Louisa-Muscatine Pool:

Louisa-Muscatine

West Burlington

Cardinal

Central Lee Pool:

Central Lee

Notre Dame

Hillcrest Academy

Latest Individual, Team XC Rankings Announced by IATC:

The latest installment of the IATC Individual and Team Cross Country Rankings have been announced and there is several names and teams from the KILJ-area on this week’s list.

Beginning in 2A Boys’ Danville-New London’s Ty Carr is ranked #8 in this week’s poll.

Carr is followed up by classmate Alexander Julian, who checks in this week at #14.

Those are only two on Danville-New London who ranked in this week’s poll.

Tipton senior Caleb Schumacher is this week’s top ranked runner in 2A Boys’.

In 2A Girls’ Addison Parrot of Danville-New London checks in at #9.

She is coming an individual championship at the 40th Annual Mount Pleasant Cross Country Invite on Tuesday.

Mid-Prairie looks like the unstoppable force in Class 2A Girls’ with the top three ranked runners all hailing from their program in Danielle Hostetler, Sydney Yoder and Jaden Yoder.

The team rankings still have Danville-New London’s boys’ as the top-ranked 2A program.

They’re on top of Denver, Mid-Prairie, Williamsburg and Tipton.

The Tigers are coming off an easy team championship this Tuesday at Mount Pleasant.

In 2A Girls’ Danville-New London remains a “Team to Watch” — joining them in that grouping is Chariton, Dike-New Hartford and Okoboji.

Columbus Community remains a program to watch in Class 1A Boys’ per the IATC, as well.

Cross Country Postseason Schedule Announced:

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association have released information in regards to postseason cross country.

Officials have decided to move the Class 3A and 4A State Meets to Friday, October 30th while Class 1A and 2A will still take place on October 31st.

State qualifying meets from Class 3A and 4A will take place on Wednesday, October 21st.

Class 1A and 2A will take place on October 22nd.

Additionally, sites for state qualifying meets have been announced:

CLASS 1A

ACGC

Audubon

Cascade

Central Springs

Clayton Ridge

Mount Ayr

Pekin

Ridge View

CLASS 2A

Eagle Grove

Jesup

Panorama

Unity Christian

Williamsburg

CLASS 3A

Monticello

Pella

Spencer

Waverly-Shell Rock

Winterset

CLASS 4A

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln

Dubuque Senior

Marshalltown

Pleasant Valley

Southeast Polk

Beyond the Game Continues Tonight:

The only live, local sports talk show continues on on KILJ-FM tonight.

This evening we will touch on:

Friday Football Feast full preview

Mount Pleasant XC with head coach Lyle Murray

Postseason XC news

Can Iowa State respond this weekend at TCU?

Iowa Wesleyan AD Derek Zander

NFL Games of the Week

Join on KILJ-FM beginning at 6:00 p.m.