Sports, Thursday, October 24th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Cross Country:

Tonight is a huge night for both the Panther boys’ and girls’ cross country teams as they take aim on qualifying for the 2019 State Cross Country Meet in Fort Dodge.

The Panthers’ will be running at the Solon site this afternoon against the likes of Davenport Assumption, Center Point-Urbana, Clear Creek-Amana, Fort Madison, Grinnell, Keokuk, Maquoketa, Mount Vernon, Solon, Washington and West Burlington-Notre Dame.

They’ll run tonight at the Solon Nature and Recreation Center at 2095 Mehaffey Bridge Road in Solon.

Race time is set for 4:00 p.m.

Prep Volleyball:

The Mount Pleasant volleyball team fell in four sets to see their season come to a close at Mount Pleasant High School last night.

The Panthers won the first set 25-17, but following that, it was all Trojans.

Fairfield won 25-21, 25-13 and 25-12 to move on to face North Polk next week.

Olivia Jones was the difference maker in this one for Fairfield. The junior finished with a match-high 14 kills on an insane 42 attack attempts to lead the Trojans.

Lily Hoskins had a match high 40 assists.

Avery Sutter and Maggie Cristoforo led the offense for the Panthers, who close their season with a record 7-27.

Fairfield improved to 8-26.

In other area and conference games last night:

Fort Madison 3, Keokuk 1 Fort Madison will take on Burlington next Tuesday

Central Lee 3, West Burlington 1 Central Lee will lock horns with West Liberty next Tuesday



College Football

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for KILJ’s College Football preview for the weekend.

We’ll start in Ames, where the surging Iowa State Cyclones will take on Oklahoma State this weekend.

Head Coach Matt Campbell says the Cyclone offense has grown up during a three game winning streak.

Iowa State is 5-2 and have averaged just over 40 points the last three games heading into this weekend’s game versus the Pokes.

“You’re talking about a true sophomore at quarterback and a true freshman at running back, and you have to grow, that’s part of the maturation process as a team” Campbell told reporters this week.

His quarterback Brock Purdy leads an offense that has become one of the most prolific in the country.

“The consistency we’ve had there has allowed that growth to occur, same with the offensive line and when those things are set in stone, you can build an offense” Campbell explained.

Iowa State will have their hands-full with Oklahoma State this weekend, as the Pokes feature one of the nation’s top running back prospects in Chubba Hubbard.

Hubbard is nation’s leading rusher with over 1200 yards. That’s 300 yards better than second-place Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin.

Saturday’s game will kick at 2:30 from Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, coverage on KILJ-AM will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa Hawkeyes will have to make do without talented pass-catcher Brandon Smith this weekend when they travel to Evanston to tango with Northwestern.

Smith injured himself in last week’s 26-20 win over Purdue.

“It’s taking one of our better threats off the field, but it’s football. We’ve dealt with it earlier this season and you just make adjustments” Ferentz said to reporters this week.

The Hawkeyes are expected to be without Smith for about one month but do not believe their offense will change much in his stead.

“I don’t think we’ll change anything, nothing wholesale, we’re just going to absorb it and keep pushing forward” explained Ferentz.

Northwestern doesn’t have the same firepower as they’ve had in the past, the Wildcats are just 1-5 heading into this weekend’s clash, but the Hawkeyes are well aware of the hostile environment that is Ryan Field.

This weekend’s game will kick at 11:00 a.m. and coverage will begin at 9:00 a.m. on KILJ-FM.