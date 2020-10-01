Sports, Thursday, October 1st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Cross Country Returns to Winfield Tonight:

Cross Country returns to Winfield tonight when the Winfield-Mount Union cross country team hosts several teams at Twin Lakes Golf Course.

The Wolves will welcome in Burlington, Central Lee, Danville-New London, Holy Trinity, Louisa-Muscatine, Lone Tree, Mediapolis, Montezuma, West Burlington/Notre Dame, WACO and Wapello.

Varsity racing will begin at Twin Lakes will begin at 5:00 p.m.

IATC Announces Week 5 Team Rankings:

The Danville-New London cross country team, who will be at Winfield tonight, remains the top-ranked program in Class 2A, per the latest IATC team rankings announced this morning.

Danville-New London checks in ahead of Denver, Tipton, Davis County and Mid-Prairie.

In 2A Girls, Danville-New London is up to #13 in this week’s poll.

In Weeks 1-4, the club was considered a team to watch.

Williamsburg, Mid-Prairie, Jesup are the top three teams in 2A Girls’.

In 1A Boys’ Pekin is up to #5, while Columbus Community remains a “Team to Watch” along with East Marshall, Hudson, IKM-Manning and Fort Dodge St. Edmond.

In 1A Girls’ Pekin has surged up to #2, the top 1A school is Hudson.

Exciting Slate of Area Volleyball:

It will be a great night of area volleyball, as play ramps up prior to the 2020 Postseason schedule.

Starting in the Super Conference, the matchup of the night will be in Wayland, as the WACO Warriors will play host to the top-ranked Holy Trinity Crusaders.

Holy Trinity is fresh off a dominating sweep victory over New London on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, WACO has been red hot, the Warriors are 20-2 on the season and similarly to Holy Trinity are 4-0 in Super Conference action.

Tonight’s winner will have the inside track to the regular season conference championship.

First serve at WACO High School is set for 7:30 p.m.

Other area contests around the region tonight include:

Louisa-Muscatine at Iowa City Regina

Central Lee at Cardinal

Highland at Columbus Community

New London at Van Buren

Lone Tree at Wapello

Keokuk at Davis County

Burlington at Fort Madison

Clear Creek-Amana at Washington

American Rivers Conference Announces Plans for Spring Season:

The American Rivers Conference — with schools including Wartburg, Central, Coe, Loras, Dubuque and more — has announced plans for a spring football season.

Football will be joined by volleyball and men’s and women’s soccer in the spring, and provisional plans have been announced for football, which includes each team playing three conference games and the option to play up to five.

The volleyball and soccer schedules will include eight conference games and an option to play more conference or non-conference competitions.

The conference made the decision to postpone the fall seasons on August 11th.

AD, Lakers Snag Game One:

Anthony Davis poured in 34 points, while registering nine rebounds and five assists as the Los Angeles Lakers blitzed the Miami Heat 116-98 in Game One of the 2020 NBA Finals.

LeBron James added 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists for the Lakers, who led by as many as 32 points in Game One.

Game Two is set for Friday night, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

MLB Wild Card Series Games Feature Thursday Drama:

A lot of drama occurred in Major League Baseball’s Wild Card Series games last night, here’s a look at the scoreboard: