Sports, Thursday, October 17th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Cross Country:

What a night tonight should be for the Mount Pleasant Panther boys’ and girls’ cross country teams as they compete in the Southeast Conference meet this evening.

The luxury the Panthers is get is simple: no bus rides.

Tonight’s meet, while not considered a “home meet”, is in fact just that.

The Panthers will get to run their home course as they aim for conference title honors.

Racing will begin tonight with middle school running first.

Of course, all Southeast Conference schools will be participating: Burlington, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk and Washington.

Be sure to listen tomorrow morning for our full recaps with boys’ coach Mitch Anderson and girls’ coach Lyle Murray.

Prep Football:

The latest Radio Iowa Football poll has been announced and still there aren’t many significant changes.

Class 4A

WDM Valley (7-0), LW #1 @ Ames Dowling Catholic (6-1), LW #2vs DSM Hoover Cedar Falls (7-0), LW #3 @ Dubuque Senior Cedar Rapids Kennedy (6-1), LW #5 @ Davenport Central Ankeny Centennial (6-1), LW #6 vs #10 Roosevelt Southeast Polk (5-2), LW #7 @ Marshalltown Bettendorf (5-2), LW #4 vs Davenport West Ankeny (4-3), LW #8 @ Sioux City North Waukee (4-3), LW #9 vs Indianola Des Moines Roosevelt (6-1), LW #10 @ #5 Centennial

Class 3A

Western Dubuque (7-0), LW #1 @ Marion Solon (7-0), LW #2 vs Keokuk Cedar Rapids Xavier (6-1), LW #3 vs Center Point-Urbana Dallas Center-Grimes (6-1), LW #5 @ Webster City North Scott (6-1), LW #6 vs Clear Creek-Amana Lewis Central (6-1), LW #4 @ #10 Glenwood Sergeant Bluff-Luton (6-1), LW #7 @ Denison-Schleswig Independence (7-0), LW #8 @ Waverly-Shell Rock Norwalk (6-1), LW #9 vs Ballard Glenwood (6-1) vs #6 Lewis Central

Class 2A

Waukon (7-0), LW #1 vs Anamosa Clear Lake (7-0), LW #2 @ New Hampton Algona (7-0), LW #3 @ Spirit Lake Greene County (7-0), LW #6 vs Red Oak Des Moines Christian (7-0), LW #5 @ Chariton OABCIG (7-0), LW #7 vs Carroll Kuemper Waterloo Columbus (6-1), LW #4 vs North Fayette Valley Benton (6-1), LW #9 @ #10 West Marshall Sioux Center (5-2), LW (X) vs Central Lyon West Marshall (5-2), LW (X) vs #8 Benton

Class 1A

Dike-New Hartford (7-0), LW #1 @ South Hardin Van Meter (7-0), LW #2 @ Mount Ayr West Branch (7-0), LW #3 @ Cascade Western Christian (7-0), LW #5 vs Emmetsburg South Central Calhoun (7-0), LW #5 vs Eagle Grove West Sioux (6-1), LW #7 vs Unity Christian West Lyon (6-1), LW #4 @ Sibley-Ocheyedan Iowa City Regina (6-1), LW #8 vs Jesup Treynor (7-0), LW #9 @MVAOCOU Sigourney-Keota (7-0), LW (X) @ Wapello

Class A

West Hancock (7-0), LW #1 @ Graettinger-Terril Saint Ansgar (7-0), LW #2 vs Mason City Newman North Tama (7-0), LW #3 @ Postville Grundy Center (6-1), LW #5 vs Hudson MFL MarMac (7-0), LW #6 vs #7 Edgewood-Colesburg Earlham (6-1), LW #8 @ Oakland Riverside Edgewood-Colesburg (6-1), LW #9 @ #5 MFL MarMac Woodbury Central (6-1), LW #10 vs Lawton-Bronson BGM (Brooklyn) (6-1), LW (X) vs Durant South O’Brien (6-1), LW #4 vs Akron-Westfield

Eight-man

Don Bosco (7-0), LW #1 @ North Iowa Turkey Valley (7-0), LW #2 vs #5 Easton Valley Remsen St. Mary’s (7-0), LW #3 vs Newell-Fonda Audubon (7-1), LW #4 @ Glidden-Ralston Easton Valley (7-0), LW #5 @ #2 Turkey Valley CAM (7-0), LW #6 vs #7 Coon Rapids-Bayard Coon Rapids-Bayard (6-1), LW #7 @ #6 CAM Harris-Lake Park (6-1), LW #10 vs Siouxland Christian AGWSR (6-1), LW #9 @ Gladbrook-Reinbeck Lenox (7-1), LW (X) @ @ Lamoni

College Football:

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time once again for your KILJ College Football preview.

We’ll start in Iowa City, where Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the Hawkeyes are working on trying to fix problems in the offensive line.

The Hawkeyes had a total of 71 yards of rushing and quarterback Nate Stanley was sacked 10 times in losses to Michigan and Penn State.

“Really doesn’t matter what position, but we need to play better, but the good news is; we’ve seen our guys play better and that’s what we’re focused on” Ferentz said to reporters this week.

Part of the problem along the front is that Ferentz believes he has yet to find the “perfect combination” of interior lineman, something he’s trying to find answer to this week.

“We’re not cohesive. Injuries have hampered that but we are working to find that group and it’s an open competition, this week. We’ll see who steps up in practice” Ferentz explained.

The belief around the program hasn’t waned despite the two tough, back-to-back losses. Ferentz told reporters he doesn’t believe the sky is falling.

“People who compete can’t think like that. You just keep pushing ahead. The way the season plays out is in our hands, but the best thing we can do is worry about Purdue.”

Iowa enters this weekend’s contest ranked #23 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

Purdue is unranked.

Saturday’s game will kick off at 11:00 a.m., coverage will begin on KILJ-AM at 9:00 a.m. with the Hawkeye Kickoff Show.

Meanwhile in Ames, the Cyclones are coming off perhaps their best win of the season on the road at West Virginia.

The Clones received a breakout performance from running back Breece Hall in the win, but Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell says one game of production does not mean Hall’s the starter this week.

“Every time you earn the right to have success on Saturday, because of what you did in practice, you put a little positivity in your bank. It’ll be interesting to see how [Breece] handles that” Campbell said at his weekly availability.

Campbell said Hall’s biggest strength may be his vision.

“It allows him to really accelerate. I thought he had great vision. I thought he did a good job of getting vertical, those are all certainly positives for him.”

Despite their strong run over the last couple of weeks, Iowa State remains unranked in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

As does their opponent this week, Texas Tech.

Kick-off this weekend in Ames is set for 11:00 a.m.

Coverage will begin on KILJ-AM at 9:00 a.m. the Cyclone Tailgate Show.