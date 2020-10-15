Sports, Thursday, October 15th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

SEC XC Championships Tonight, Mount Pleasant Looking for Continued Success:

Tonight marks the beginning of postseason cross country as the Mount Pleasant cross country teams look to continue their conference success when they take part in the Southeast Conference cross country championships.

The conference meet will run at Washington Golf and Country Club, in Washington.

Racing will get underway at 4:00 p.m. with the middle school races.

Varsity racing will begin at 4:40 p.m. with the girls race with the boys’ to follow at 5:05 p.m.

IHSAA Announces State Qualifying Cross Country Sites:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released their 2020 State Qualifying Cross Country Sites.

In Class 3A, Mount Pleasant will run at Monticello against:

Davenport Assumption

Central DeWitt

Clear Creek-Amana

Maquoketa

Monticello

Solon

Dubuque Wahlert

Washington

WB/ND

West Delaware

Cedar Rapids Xavier

In Class 2A, Danville-New London — and other area programs, will be at Williamsburg:

Camanche

Cardinal

Central Lee

E-B-F

Louisa-Muscatine

Mid-Prairie

PCM-Monroe

Pella Christian

Springville

West Liberty

West Marshall

Williamsburg

Wilton

And in Class 1A, Columbus, HTC, Mediapolis, WACO, Wapello and Winfield-Mount Union will be at Pekin.

Class 3A and 4A meets are scheduled for Wednesday, October 21st while Class 1A and 2A will run on Thursday, October 22nd.

IATC Releases Team, Individual Rankings:

The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released their updated individual rankings ahead of conference meets statewide.

In Class 2A, Danville-New London’s dynamic duo of Ty Carr and Alexander Julian check in this week at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively.

The Bears are the only program with two ranked runners in the Top-10 in Class 2A.

Sophomore Oliver Sowell checks in at No. 27 this week for Danville-New London.

The three ranked Bears’ runners is tied for second only behind Tipton, who have four runners ranked inside the Class 2A Individual Rankings.

Danville-New London remains No. 2 in the Class 2A Boys’ Team Rankings, however.

Tipton, Denver, Davis County and Mid-Prairie round out the Top-5.

In Girls’ 2A, Danville-New London’s Addison Parrott has moved up to No. 4 in the individual rankings, only behind the Mid-Prairie trio of Danielle Hostetler and Jaden and Sydney Yoder.

Parrott is the only local athlete honored on the girls’ side of the poll.

The Bears moved down to No. 15 in Class 2A Girls’ Team Rankings.

Mid-Prairie, Williamsburg, Tipton, Roland-Story and Panorama are the Top-5 this week.

Mount Pleasant, Others, Back on Volleyball Court Tonight:

Fresh off a SEC Tournament championship, the Mount Pleasant Panther volleyball team is back on the hardwood this evening when they travel to Keokuk for a conference bout.

The game is a makeup date from a tilt originally scheduled for September 8th.

First serve is set for 7:30 p.m.

Other area volleyball contests tonight include:

Ottumwa at Burlington

Washington at Columbus

Notre Dame at Danville

Eddyville-Blakesburg, Fort Madison, Holy Trinity and Mediapolis at Mediapolis

Dan Gable Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom:

Dan Gable, 1972 Olympic gold medalist and 15-time NCAA champion coach of the University of Iowa wrestling team, will be presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Trump, the White House announced in a written letter on Oct. 13.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor the United States bestows.

The award was established in 1945 by President Truman and renamed in 1963 by President Kennedy.

According to the letter sent from President Trump to Gable, the honor recognizes “extraordinary talents and incomparable individuals who have made exceptional contributions to American national interests, society, or culture, or the cause of world peace.”

Gable is the first athlete or coach from the sport of wrestling receive the honor.

Other coaches and athletes of prominence that have earned the award include Jesse Owens, Babe Ruth, Paul “Bear” Bryant, Pat Summit, and John Wooden.