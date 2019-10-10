Sports, Thursday, October 10th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Football:

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says there is no panic as the Hawkeyes get set to host 10th ranked Penn State.

Quarterback Nate Stanley was sacked eight times and the offense suffered a number of negative plays in a 10-3 loss at Michigan.

“Part of that is that lack of execution, part of that is Michigan being a very good team. We have a similar team like that coming in this weekend in Penn State” Ferentz told reporters.

“We’re just going to have a tighter plan and some tighter technique” he explained.

Stanley was picked off three times at Michigan and Ferentz expects his senior quarterback to respond.

“It was a team loss, but the challenge for him is after getting knocked down can we get back up and get to work? I’m confident he will play better and I think we will look better offensively.” Ferentz explained.

Stanley comes in 6th in the Big 10 in passing yards and 8th in passing touchdowns.

This week’s opponent, Penn State, is led by their terrific sophomore signal caller Sean Clifford.

Clifford has already thrown for 12 passing touchdowns and ranks inside the top-10 in the country in quarterback rating.

The Nittany Lions have won five straight match-ups over Iowa, including back-to-back heartbreakers in one score games.

Saturday night’s game will kick at 6:30 p.m. from Kinnick Stadium.

Coverage will begin right here on KILJ at 4:30 p.m. for the Hawkeye Tailgate Show.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says the Cyclones had to learn how to handle expectations.

After opening with a 2-2 record the Cyclones rolled to a lopsided win over TCU and now prepare to visit West Virginia.

“It’s something we have to work through, it’s a new dynamic. We’ve talked a lot about it over the last couple of weeks and I think our team is starting to understand ourselves and understand what makes us a successful football team as this version of ourselves” Campbell told reporters this week.

The Cyclones were projected to finish in 3rd in the Big 12 race this year, in large part because of the expected improve of sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy.

Purdy rushed for 102 yards and a couple of touchdowns in the win over TCU.

“He gives us another option in terms of teams having to defend the entire field. He has been able to allow us to take advantages of some of the mismatches on the field.”

West Virginia has one of leakiest defenses in the country giving up almost 30 points per game, so it’s another get right spot for the Cyclones who are currently tied for fourth in the conference.

Texas and Oklahoma, both undefeated in conference play, battle each other this weekend, so it’s an organic way for the Clones to improve their conference standing.

This weekend’s game will kick-off at 3:00 p.m. from Morgantown.

Air-time is set for 1:00 p.m. on KILJ-AM.

The Iowa Wesleyan football team is back on the road this weekend for the second straight week as they aim to get into the win column at Martin Luther College

The Tigers dropped their fifth straight game last weekend, falling to Crown College, 35-0.

Kick-off this weekend is slated for 12:00 p.m. at Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minnesota.

College Volleyball:

The Iowa Wesleyan athletic department has named Jenna Murphy (JR/Pella, IA) as the September Student-Athlete of the Month. Murphy has had an incredible start to the IW volleyball season.

Murphy currently ranks 2nd in the SLIAC for both digs per set and aces per set. She averages 5.34 digs per set and 0.59 aces per set.

Murphy is also currently ranked 3rd in the SLIAC for overall digs. In 17 matches, she has accumulated 326 digs.

The junio was named SLIAC Defensive Player of the Week after she obtained a phenomenal 40 digs in a match against Knox College and 78 digs in the three matches they played that same weekend.

Off the court, Murphy is just as outstanding. She was recently awarded the President position in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), was honored to speak at the Hall of Fame and Alumni Banquet, and is involved in many other campus activities.

Murphy and the Tigers return to action on Friday, when they travel to Greenville University for a SLIAC rematch.

Wesleyan is currently ranked 6th in the SLIAC with an overall record of 7-10 and 3-4 in conference play.