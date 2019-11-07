Sports, Thursday, November 7th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Softball:

Yesterday afternoon Mount Pleasant senior Sydni Coleman made her decision formerly.

The star pitcher for the Panther softball team committed to NIACC yesterday, in front of friends and family at the Mount Pleasant High School library.

Coleman was a revelation for Troy Mears’ group last year earning the Southeast Conference Player of the Year honors.

She went 16-7 last year with a 2.51 ERA all while hitting .358 with a home run and 30 runs batted in.

Coleman said she thought the fit was perfect at NIACC.

“The coaching was the right fit for me, I just felt like Coach Gratz was the right coach to get the best out of me so that helped my decision.” Coleman explained.

With more than half the team at her signing yesterday, Coleman said she was grateful for the support and said she wouldn’t be the player she is today without the help of them.

“I appreciate all their support, I can’t thank them enough.”

The Panthers finished last year 23-13 bowing out in the first round of the playoffs to the Fairfield Trojans.

College Football:

It’s time for KILJ’s Thursday College Football preview we’ll start in Ames.

The stretch run begins for Iowa State with a visit this week to 9th-ranked Oklahoma.

The Cyclones are coming off their bye week with a record of 5-3.

“November is where you want to be at your best” head coach Matt Campbell explained. “This team has given themselves an opportunity to do that.”

The chore this weekend for the Cyclone defense will be to contain Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, who ranks second in the country in total offense under offensive mastermind Lincoln Riley.

“He’s a really good decision-maker, he pulls the ball down and runs and he’s just a physical specimen with the unique ability to make people miss.”

Hurts is in his first year with Oklahoma after winning a pair of National Titles with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Kickoff from Norman is set for 7:00 p.m.

Coverage on KILJ-AM will begin at 5:00 p.m. with the Cyclone Tailgate Show.

Meanwhile, it’s really a do-or-die for both Iowa and Wisconsin this weekend when the two teams meet up in Madison.

Iowa can climb back into the race in the Big 10 with a victory but the recent history of this series has been all Wisconsin.

The Badgers have won six of the last seven.

“It really doesn’t matter if you look five, ten, fifteen years, Ohio State leads the Big 10 in wins, but Wisconsin is a close and strong second. It gives you a look at the success they’ve had on the field. They’re a real good football team.”

The Iowa defense has posted two Big Ten shutouts this season and now will try their might at slowing down Wisconsin running back and All-American Jonathan Taylor, who ranks fifth in the country in yards per game.

“When you play a guy as good as Taylor, he’s a threat to break it one and take it the distance, you’re on edge all game when he’s out there. He’s a significant factor.”

Iowa and Wisconsin will kick at 3:00 p.m. from Madison.

KILJ will begin their coverage at 1:00 p.m. with Hawkeye Kickoff Show.

Prep Volleyball:

We are just under one week away from the 2019 State Volleyball tournament where Holy Trinity will take on Council Bluff St. Albert in their first round tilt.

Be on the lookout prior to the game for our “Meet the Players” segment which is brought to you by Menke and Company.

We’ll get an in-depth look at each member of the team prior to their match next Wednesday.

First serve next Wednesday is set for 6:00 p.m.