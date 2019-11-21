Sports, Thursday, November 21st

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

Today marks Day One of State Championship week at the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls as 8-man, Class A and Class 3A will take to the turf today.

Eight-Player

10:00—#1 Audubon vs. #3 Don Bosco, Gilbertville

Class A

1:30—#1 West Hancock, Britt vs. #5 Grundy Center

Class 3A

7:00—#1 Solon vs. #2 Epworth, Western Dubuque

Streaming is available online at ihsaa.org.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team fell to 0-3 last night with a 92-50 road loss at Knox College.

Morgan McCrea (JR/Hattiesburg, MS) was the top scorer for the Tigers last night, putting up 14 points.

McCrea also led the Tigers in assists and steals, both with two.

Maddie Williamson (FR/Mt. Pleasant, IA) and Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA) both followed McCrea with 13 points each.

Massner was the top rebounder for the night, grabbing 11.

The Tigers will travel to Pella, Iowa to face the Dutch of Central College this Saturday. Tipoff is set for 7:00 PM.

Meanwhile, the Iowa Hawkeye basketball team plays host to North Florida this evening. The Hawkeyes are 2-1 while North Florida is 4-1 and made 21 three pointers in their last game.

“Veteran club. Four returning starters, they’re probably the best team in that league. You know they made 21, but they shot 47. That’s a big number. They’re going to shoot a lot of threes” said Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery.

McCaffery also said he wants to see sophomore guard Joe Wieskamp get going offensively. Wieskamp is averaging just over ten points per game.

“Teams are covering him closely, he gives it up easily, though. I’m okay with him shooting it 15-20 times if he wants to” McCaffery explained.

You can listen to tonight’s game on KILJ beginning at 5:00 p.m.

College Football:

Former Mount Pleasant standout Pat Canby and his #4 Grand View University Vikings are all set to open the national playoffs at home on Saturday against Concordia of Michigan.

The Vikings closed out the season with a record of 11-0.

“You know you go undefeated you expect to win every game, it’s always hard to judge your kids as a coach and see if they have that mentality and I think you do. But you still have to go out and prove it” said head coach Joe Woodley.

Canby had five tackles, including one for loss in the Vikings regular season finale win over Clarke University and will look to play a big role for the Vikings when they host Concordia.

Woodley says home field does not guarantee anything in the playoffs but it is an advantage.

“You’re in your own locker room and it just feels like another game because you are at home. You know it’s not going to win you the game, but it certainly helps there’s no doubt about it.”

Saturday’s game will kick-off at noon from Duke Williams Stadium.