Sports, Thursday, November 14th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Volleyball:

The Holy Trinity Catholic volleyball team looked like a team that had been there before.

Seeded #7 overall in the Class 1A field, the Crusaders dominated from the outset — despite slipping in set three — to a 3-1 quarterfinal upset over second-seeded Council Bluff-St. Albert, last night at the U.S. Cellular Center.

Junior outside hitter Claire Pothitakis was the best player on the floor last night, and that includes St. Albert hitter and future Iowa State Cyclone Allie Petry.

Pothitakis finished with a match-high 22 kills on a robust 49 attack attempts to lead the Crusaders back to their fourth straight Class 1A State Semifinal.

Kassi Randolph had 21 assists, while Bailey Hellweg had 20.

Pothitakis said the service she gets from those two helps make her so successful on offense.

“They’re amazing, they trust each other, Kassi’s setting, Bailey will play back row, and they’re just amazing.”

The Crusaders jumped on the Saints early in game one, and did not look back, snagging the first set 25-16.

They then showed their resilience rallying back three times in set two, winning 25-23.

In set three, Petry took over for St. Albert helping guide the Saints to a 25-19 win to force a fourth set.

That’s when the Crusaders experience took over.

Staked out to a 15-5 lead in the fourth set, Holy Trinity would not let up, earning a 25-15 fourth set victory, clinching their spot in the semifinals for the fourth straight year.

“Stop going away from what was successful”, Melissa Freesmeier said regarding her message to the team following their set three defeat.

“They said we’re going to do the drill, and just going back to playing volleyball.”

The Crusaders now will take on Wapsie Valley who upended 4-time defending state champion Janesville in the quarterfinals last night.

Match-time is set for 6:00 p.m.

You can listen to tonight’s contest right here on KILJ and online at kilj.com.

In other 1A action yesterday from Cedar Rapids:

#1 Sidney swept #8 Springville 3-0

#5 North Tama cruised by #4 Gehlen Catholic 3-0

In 2A:

#1 Western Christian swept #8 Hudson — who defeated Mediapolis

#4 Osage swept #5 Grundy Center

#2 Beckman Catholic swept our neighbors from Van Buren County.

#6 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows rode past Wilton, 3-0.

And in 3A:

#8 Union upset #1 Davenport Assumption, 3-2

#5 Mount Vernon upset #4 West Liberty, 3-2

#2 Kuemper Catholic took care of #7 Unity Christian, 3-1

#3 Red Oak swept #6 Nevada

Prep Football:

The first day of the Iowa High School Football Playoff semifinals begin today, as teams will enjoy the warmth of the UNI Dome.

8-player and Class 3A will begin proceedings today in Cedar Falls.

Eight-Player

#2 Turkey Valley vs. #3 Don Bosco, Gilbertville

#1 Audubon vs. #4 St. Mary’s, Remsen

Class 3A

#2 Epworth, Western Dubuque vs. #3 Lewis Central

#1 Solon vs. #4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton

For the first time, The IHSSN will livestream all 12 semifinal games and all 6 finals games at www.ihssn.com/live. The stream will be free of charge and can be seen on your computer, phone, or Internet-connected device.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger women’s basketball fell last night in their home opener under rookie head coach Temaine Wright as the Monmouth Fighting Scots jumped out to a 17-point first quarter and never looked back earning a 98-74 victory.

Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA) led the Tigers’ offense racking up 26 points.

Morgan McCrea (JR/Hattiesburg, MS) was right behind her with 25 points; she was also the leader in rebounds grabbing seven.

Maddie Williamson (FR/Mt. Pleasant, IA) was able to chip in 13 points for the Tigers.

Iowa Wesleyan is back in action this coming Sunday as they travel to Quincy University in Quincy, Illinois.