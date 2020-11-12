Sports, Thursday, November 12th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

IHSAA Counters Governor Reynolds Proclamation, Will Limit Spectators at UNI-Dome:

Following discussions with the University of Northern Iowa, Black Hawk County Health Department, State of Iowa officials, and the Iowa High School Athletic Association, spectator capacity will be limited for this week’s football semifinals and next week’s finals at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.

Wednesday’s adjustment will see ticket sales capped at 2,400 spectators per game or around 15 percent of the UNI-Dome capacity.

These event adjustments are in response to rising coronavirus case numbers in Black Hawk County, as well as Governor Kim Reynolds’ proclamation on Tuesday about large venues.

UNI and the IHSAA are taking these additional safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming 18 scheduled playoff games.

Tickets already purchased are still good for their assigned games.

Ticket links sent exclusively to participating schools will be open until the capacity limit is reached.

Walk-up tickets will no longer be available for any of the semifinals (Nov. 12-14) or finals (Nov. 19-20).

Semifinal Action Begins Today at the Dome:

8-Player and Class 3A will begin their semifinal rounds tonight at the UNI-Dome today as the Iowa High School Football Playoffs rattle on.

Today’s games include:

Eight-Player

9:00—Remsen St. Mary’s vs. Montezuma

12:30—Don Bosco vs. Fremont-Mills,

Class 3A

4:00—Harlan vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

7:30— Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. North Scott

Friday’s slate includes:

Class A

9:00—Saint Ansgar vs. Regina

12:30—Grundy Center vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert

Class 4A

4:00—Southeast Polk vs. Pleasant Valley

7:30—Ankeny vs. Dowling Catholic

Garza Named All-American By Yet Another Outlet:

Iowa’s Luka Garza has been named a 2020-21 Preseason All-America First Team choice by the Associated Press.

Garza is joined by Baylor’s Jared Butler, Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State, Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu, Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Arizona State’s Remy Martin.

Creighton’s Marcus Zegarowski and Marcus Garrett of Kansas also received votes.

The Hawkeyes are still in the process of finalizing their 2020-21 basketball schedule.