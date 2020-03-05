Sports, Thursday, March 5th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ State Basketball:

Day Three of the Iowa Girls State Basketball tournament finished up last night at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, here’s a capsule of the results from yesterday.

1A Quarterfinal: Newell-Fonda Mustangs 77, St. Albert Saintes 47

Ella Larsen led four players in double figures for Newell-Fonda with 14 points, six rebounds, five steals and three blocks.

Allie Petry scored 19 points with 10 rebounds for St. Albert.

1A Quarterfinal: Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears 55, Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils 40

Audi Crooks had 25 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots to lead Bishop Garrigan in the win.

Anna Parrott had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Jensen Archibald scored 14 points with six boards and four assists for Martensdale-St. Marys.

1A Quarterfinal: Marquette Catholic Mohawks 60, Gehlen Catholic Jays 53

Tori Michel had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Miranda Peters added 17 points and 18 rebounds and Ellie O’Brien went for 10 points and 13 boards.

1A Quarterfinal: Saint Ansgar Saints 51, Montezumam Bravettes 46

Gracie Urbatsch led Saint Ansgar to the win with 15 points and seven rebounds, and Brooklyn Hackbart added 13 points and 10 boards.

Shateah Wetering topped Montezuma with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.

2A Quarterfinal: North Linn Lynx 49, Western Christian Wolfpack 44

Grace Flanagan had 15 points, seven steals, six rebounds and three assists to send North Linn to the semifinals.

Olivia Granstra topped Western Christian with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

2A Quarterfinal: West Hancock Eagles 57, Logan-Magnolia Panthers 31

Rachel Leerar had 15 points, seven assists, seven steals and six rebounds to send West Hancock to the win.

Logan-Magnolia’s Emilie Thompson had 10 points.

Hall of Fame Class Announced:

The IHSAA announced the 2020 class for induction into its Basketball Hall of Fame, with 13 selections to be honored on Friday, March 13 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The players will be inducted at halftime of the Class 3A championship game, with the coaches taking the floor at halftime of the Class 4A championship game.

These honorees were nominated through their schools, picked by the Basketball Hall of Fame selection committee, and approved by the Board of Control this winter.

A couple of local selections will be inducted in the coming weeks.

Danville’s Jake Wenig will join the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Wenig, a two-time All-Tournament Team captain in 2A, was a key player in Danville’s back-to-back titles of 2001 and 2002. Wenig graduated in 2003 with 2,179 career points and 941 career rebounds.

The three-time all-state selection went on to play at South Dakota State.

On the coaching side, Mark Bigler will be inducted.

Bigler coached in over 800 games at Denver, Fort Madison, Burlington, and Davenport West, winning the 1984 state title at Denver.

Bigler retired in 2018 after 36 years as head coach.

Also being inducted is Dan Correy.

Correy notched 288 of his 401 career wins at Beckman Catholic where he went to the state tournament in 2002, 2005, and 2007.

Correy also went to state at his first stop at West Point Marquette, now Holy Trinity Catholic.

Boys’ Prep Basketball:

The Class 3A State Tournament field is now set after the final two substates were played last night.

In Substate 2, Ballard upset top-seeded Clear Lake, 65-56; while in Substate 5, it was Clear Creek-Amana up-ending Davenport Assumption 79-66.

Assumption, who barely survived Mount Pleasant in the semifinals, loses in the Substate Finals for the third straight year.

The 1A, 2A and 4A brackets were released yesterday earlier this week:

Monday, March 9th:

1A

9:30—#4 Montezuma Braves (23-2) vs. #5 Martensdale-St. Marys Blue Devils (23-3)

11:15—#1 Lake Mills Bulldogs (23-2) vs. #8 Wapsie Valley Warriors (18-7)

1:00—#2 Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears (22-2) vs. #7 Springville Orioles (20-5)

2:45—#3 St. Mary’s, Remsen Hawks (22-3) vs. #6 West Fork Warhawks (23-2)

2A

4:30—#3 North Linn, Troy Mills Lynx (24-0) vs. #6 West Sioux Falcons (22-2)

6:30—#2 Treynor Cardinals (24-1) vs. #7 Pella Christian Eagles (13-10)

8:15—#1 Boyden-Hull Comets (21-3) vs. #8 Woodward-Granger Hawks (22-2)

9:30—#4 Camanche Indians (21-3) vs. #5 Monticello Panthers (21-2)

Tuesday, March 10

4A

6:30—#4 Waukee Warriors (21-2) vs. #5 North Scott Lancers (22-1)

8:15—#1 Ankeny Centennial Jaguars (23-1) vs. #8 Davenport North Wildcats (16-8)

Wednesday, March 11

10:30—#3 Iowa City West Trojans (21-2) vs. #6 Ankeny Hawks (18-5)

12:15—#2 Cedar Falls Tigers (21-2) vs. #7 Dowling Catholic Maroons (16-7)

College Football:

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs could be one of two Iowa Hawkeyes selected in the first round of April’s NFL Draft.

Wirfs was on the field last weekend at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He is the latest in a long line of Iowa offensive linemen to make it to the next level.

“There’s a lot of people watching the oline, the type of culture we have, I think people want to come there and play on the line. You’ll get developed in the weight room” Wirfs explained to reporters.

Most mock drafts have Wirfs safely inside the top-12 picks in April’s NFL Draft.

League sources say the Cleveland Browns could be an ideal fit at #10 overall.

The NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 23rd.