Sports, Thursday, March 19th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Football:

Yesterday, the Iowa High School Football schedules were breached, per Association director Tom Keating.

In a statement written to Athletic Director’s around the state yesterday, Keating explained that the Association “become aware that someone outside IHSAA gained access to the “administrative side” of [their] website and accessed the working draft of our 2020 football schedules.”

Keating went on to explain that these schedules may not be final and will be released in full next week.

The link on the Association website in which the schedules were found is now password protected.

Unofficially, Mount Pleasant will take on Clear Creek-Amana to begin their season, followed up with non-district tilts with Oskaloosa, Pella and Marion.

New London will — unofficially — open up against B-G-M Brooklyn on August 28th at home.

Senior night for the Tigers again, unofficially, is slated for October 16th against Tri-County.

The 2020 Iowa Shrine Bowl rosters have been finalized.

Mediapolis’ Kye Borrison will be the lone local athlete playing in the contest.

Borrison, a 6’4, 270-pound senior, will play college football at Missouri Western next year — where he’s expected to play along the offensive line.

Players are selected for the game by a process of nomination by coaches, balloting by state-wide sports media professionals, and official invitation from a representative of the Iowa Shrine Bowl.

The All-Star game has also been an effective tool in raising money for The Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

To date, the Iowa Shrine Bowl has raised over $2,600,000 for The Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

College Basketball:

Today would have been the first day of the men’s NCAA Basketball tournament, which is obviously no longer.

Despite that, check out KILJ’s Bracket Simulation.

I picked the field of 64, who wins, upsets and much more.

Maybe you’ll even agree with my National Champion — spoiler: it’s not Iowa or Wisconsin.

The Associated Press released their final top-25 poll for the 2019-20 season.

Kansas was the undisputed number one team in the country, followed up by Gonzaga, Dayton, Florida State and Baylor in the top-5.

Iowa finished the season at #25, while Michigan State was the highest ranked Big Ten team at #9.

State Tournament News:

The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday morning that the state basketball and wrestling tournaments will remain at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines until at least 2025.

The decision was announced following the IHSAA’s Board of Control meeting on March 12th.

“We are excited to extend our agreement with the Iowa Events Center to host our state wrestling and basketball championships at Wells Fargo Arena,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said.

The 2021 State Wrestling Tournament is slated to run from February 17th through the 20th, while state basketball will begin on March 8th and conclude on March 12th.

Also, the IHSAA and their wrestling advisory committee have decided to keep the current state dual tournament format for the foreseeable future. Under the current format, the dual tournament takes place the day before the individual tournament. There has been widespread discussion about a possible change, but no formal recommendations were made. The IHSAA will still hold its annual spring meeting to discuss changes to possible qualifying procedures for postseason duals.

College/Prep Track and Field:

The 111th edition of the Drake Relays have been postponed to a later date due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The event was originally scheduled for April 22nd through April 25th, but will be attempted to be made up at a later date.

The NCAA canceled their spring track season last week the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union suspended the track season until at least April 13th.