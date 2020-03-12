Sports, Thursday, March 12th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Hall of Fame Class Announced:

The IHSAA announced the 2020 class for induction into its Basketball Hall of Fame, with 13 selections to be honored on tomorrow at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

The players will be inducted at halftime of the Class 3A championship game, with the coaches taking the floor at halftime of the Class 4A championship game.

These honorees were nominated through their schools, picked by the Basketball Hall of Fame selection committee, and approved by the Board of Control this winter.

A couple of local selections will be inducted in the coming weeks.

Danville’s Jake Wenig will join the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Wenig, a two-time All-Tournament Team captain in 2A, was a key player in Danville’s back-to-back titles of 2001 and 2002. Wenig graduated in 2003 with 2,179 career points and 941 career rebounds.

The three-time all-state selection went on to play at South Dakota State.

On the coaching side, Mark Bigler will be inducted.

Bigler coached in over 800 games at Denver, Fort Madison, Burlington, and Davenport West, winning the 1984 state title at Denver.

Bigler retired in 2018 after 36 years as head coach.

Also being inducted is Dan Correy.

Correy notched 288 of his 401 career wins at Beckman Catholic where he went to the state tournament in 2002, 2005, and 2007.

Correy also went to state at his first stop at West Point Marquette, now Holy Trinity Catholic.

Boys’ State Basketball :

Day Three of the Iowa High School State Basketball Tournament finished up yesterday with three classes of state semifinals being played.

Here’s a look at the results from yesterday’s tilts:

Class 4A State Quarterfinals

Ankeny 68, Iowa City West 54

Cedar Falls 64, Dowling Catholic 62

Class 1A State Semifinals

Wapsie Valley 57, Montezuma 42

Bishop Garrigan 66, West Fork 52

Class 2A State Semifinals

Boyden-Hull 64, Camanche 49

North Linn 79, Treynor 58

College Softball:

The Iowa Wesleyan softball team split a pair of games yesterday losing to Immaculuta (PA.) and beating Wells College (NY.) in the Fastpitch Dreams Tournament in Myrtle Beach, yesterday.

Morgan Christner was the hard-luck loser in the circle for Wesleyan in game one, as they fell 1-0 to the Mighty Macs.

Christner set a new season-high with 13 strikeouts in her seven full innings, but Wesleyan could not find a clutch hit, stranding seven base-runners including two in the final inning.

In their 5-0 win over Wells, the Tigers were much more economical, pounding out 13 hits.

Emma McDanel pitched a complete-game shutout for Wesleyan, scattering four hits and one walk while striking out five.

The Tigers are now 3-3 on the year.

College Baseball:

The Iowa Wesleyan baseball dropped a pair of games to Maryville College (TN.) yesterday.

In game one Maryville laced 14 base hits against Tiger pitching in a 15-1 Wesleyan loss.

Nicholas Salas had the lone Tiger RBI in game one.

In game two, Stephen Larson allowed four earned runs over four innings as Wesleyan fell 4-1.

Dominic Gerace had a RBI for the Tigers.

Wesleyan, now 1-4 on the year, will continue their trip south with a pair of games today against the University of the South.

College Basketball:

It was just that type of year for Iowa State.

The Cyclones received 25 points from Prentiss Nixon but lost 72-71 to Oklahoma State on Isaac Likekele’s game winner in the games’ final moments.

Oklahoma State moves on to the next round of the Big 12 Tournament.

Iowa State ends a massively disappointing campaign with a record of 12-20.