Sports, Thursday, January 2nd, 2020

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball:

High School basketball is close to returning in the area and on the KILJ air waves.

Tomorrow, Coach and I will have the call from Burlington High School as the Panther girls’ take on the Greyhounds in Southeast Conference action.

Mount Pleasant is coming off their best win of the 2019-20 season, a 36-32 upset over Washington on December 20th. Overall, they’re 2-5 on the young season.

Meanwhile, the Greyhounds have lost four of their first five games on year, most recently a 74-36 loss at Fairfield.

Burlington is led by sophomore guard Alexis Standard, who is averaging 10.5 points per game.

Tomorrow’s game will begin at 7:45 p.m., air-time is set for 7:30 p.m.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team traveled to Graceland University for an exhibition game to finish out 2019, Tuesday. Wesleyan fell behind 41-14 in the first quarter and could not overtake the Yellowjackets, falling 107-60.

Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA) recorded a double-double, scoring 26 points and 12 rebounds. Massner also had three steals. Morgan McCrea (JR/Hattiesburg, MS) added 25 points and six assists.

Maddie Williamson (FR/Mt. Pleasant, IA) brought down 11 rebounds.

Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action this Saturday, January 4th, as they head to Carlinville, Illinois to face Blackburn College in another SLIAC match-up.

The women’s team will tip things off at 1:00 pm and the men’s team will follow at 3:00 pm.

Both Iowa and Iowa State men’s basketball are off until Saturday.

The Clones will look to rebound following their worst loss of the year, a 70-68 decision to Florida A&M when they travel to take on TCU.

That game can be heard on KILJ-AM, tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m., and the Cyclone Tip Off show will kick programming off at 4:00 p.m.

In Iowa City, the #23 Hawkeyes will travel to Happy Valley for ranked matchup with the #21 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions.

Iowa thrashed Kennesaw State on Sunday at home, while Penn State drubbed Cornell.

Saturday’s contest will tip at 1:00 p.m. on KILJ-FM. The Hawkeye Tip Off Show will begin at 12:00 p.m.

College Football:

With their season over three Iowa juniors must decide whether to return or enter the NFL Draft.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and safety Geno Stone are all getting feedback from the NFL Draft Advisory Board.

“Information now is a little bit more in depth now, a little bit more accurate, there was a record number of juniors who [declared] last year.” said Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz.

Ferentz believes the NFL is doing a better job of evaluating younger players and early entry is not for everyone.

“In general they would want a player much more mature, you just can’t compare NFL to any other sport. You get there and you’re playing against a bunch of men.”

Ferentz feels it is his job to get as much information as possible to his players.

“You want your guys to see the big picture, I tell every prospect, I’m not going to make your decision for you, and it’s your decision, not my decision.”

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on April 23rd.