Sports, Thursday, January 28th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Wrestling: Mount Pleasant at Home Tonight:

The Mount Pleasant wrestling team is back on their home mats tonight when they take on the Burlington Greyhounds in an important Southeast Conference dual.

They’ll use tonight as a momentum springboard to now tomorrow’s Southern Iowa Classic Tournament, which was originally scheduled for Saturday.

There Anthony Blint’s squad will wrestle against Albia, Burlington, Centerville, Davis County, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Knoxville, Ottumwa, Prairie City-Monroe and Washington.

Tonight’s dual will begin at 6:30 p.m., JV will also wrestle tonight.

You can watch tonight’s dual here.

Other area wrestling tonight:

Centerville, Kirksville at Fort Madison

Keokuk, Oskaloosa, Williamsburg at Washington

Cardinal, Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union, Highland at Louisa-Muscatine

Lone Tree, Mediapolis, WACO at Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville

New London, Van Buren County, Wapello at Pekin

Wrestling: IAWrestle.com’s Latest Team Dual Rankings Released:

IAWrestle.com has released their latest Dual Team rankings for the 2021 season.

Just one area program is ranked inside the top-15 in either 1A, 2A or 3A.

Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville checks in at No. 11 in the latest rankings in Class 2A.

The Nikes are led by 2A’s No. 2 120-pounder Blaine Frazier.

The top ranked dual team in 3A is Waverly Shell-Rock, 2A’s top dog is West Delaware, while 1A is led by Don Bosco.

You can find the full rankings here.

Prep Basketball: Van Buren, WACO Try Again Tonight:

For the second time in as many nights WACO’s conference doubleheader against Van Buren County was cancelled — last night was at the final hour.

Van Buren County is completely shutting down their boys’ program until at least February 6th, due to COVID-19 concerns.

The school made the announcement following a release from the school early yesterday evening.

The postponement of the Van Buren boys’ will knock them out of competition for the remainder of this week and all of next week., where they were scheduled to lock horns with West Burlington.

So far, the girls’ program is in the clear.

However, the WACO girls’ will now travel to Van Buren tonight for their contest before Van Buren will make a return trip to Wayland next Monday.

Tonight’s game will tip in Keosauqua at 7:00 p.m.

Other basketball in the area tonight:

Pekin boys’ at Columbus

Fort Madison boys’ at Fairfield

College Basketball: Iowa Wesleyan Women Fall, Drake Wins Again:

Wartburg 104, Iowa Wesleyan 46

Wartburg jumped out to a 47-19 lead at halftime and went on a 31-9 third quarter run, securing a 104-46 win over the Iowa Wesleyan women last night in a nonconference matchup in Waverly.

Iowa Wesleyan was limited to just 23% from the field by Wartburg’s stingy defense.

Morgan McCrea shook loose for 17 points, which led all scorers.

Anija Simmons ended with seven points and 11 boards for the Tigers, who fell to 0-2.

Wartburg was paced by Jaedon Murphy who scored 14 points and compiled six rebounds in just 16 minutes.

Iowa Wesleyan will look to get into the win column this weekend when they host Simpson College.

Tip is set for 2:00 p.m. from Ruble Arena.

Drake 78, Missouri State 73

The Drake men’s basketball team once came through in the clutch, pulling out a 78-73 win over Missouri State.

Shanquan “Tank” Hemphill led the Bulldogs with 24 points and seven rebounds while Roman Penn added 18.

Drake improved to 15-0, they’re now 6-0 in Missouri Valley Conference play.

Off until Sunday, Drake will take on Illinois State at 2:00 p.m. and then again on Monday at the Knapp Center at 6:00 p.m.