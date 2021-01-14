Sports, Thursday, January 14th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

WACO, New London Set for Old Fashioned SEISC Rivalry :

WACO and New London will meet up in what is the latest installment of their historic rivalry in Wayland.

The girls’ will get the party started at WACO tonight at 6:00 p.m. with the boys’ to follow at 7:30 p.m.

New London’s girls’ come in with a record of 2-10, and are looking for their first win over WACO since January 17th of 2017.

The Tigers are led by senior forward Marah Hartrick, who is averaging 16.4 points per game. Ashlyn McSorley averages 11.3 points while sophomore forward Keaura Williams is flirting with a double-double, averaging 7.2 points and 9.5 boards.

New London is most recently coming off a 49-43 loss to Holy Trinity last Friday.

Meanwhile, the WACO girls’ enter 4-6 after picking up a win Tuesday on the road at Holy Trinity.

Ellah Kissell is the team’s leading scorer at 13.6 points per game, while Morgan Graber and Aubri Garnsey score just over seven points a night.

Grace Coble is the team leader in rebounds at 7.3 a night.

Meanwhile on the boys’ side of the coin, New London enters at 7-3 after picking up two wins over Keokuk and Holy Trinity in the last week.

The Tigers started 5-0 but lost three consecutive tilts to Central Lee, Mount Pleasant and Notre Dame.

Blaise Porter is the high point man for New London, scoring 20.3 points per game. Fellow sophomore Kade Benjamin is averaging 19.6 points and 7.2 rebounds, while Devon Swanson is also in double figures at 13.2 points and a team high 7.4 rebounds.

For WACO, it’s a been a tough year after featuring one of the state’s best teams in 1A a year ago.

This year, they enter 1-9 — without a win since a December 8th victory over Columbus.

The Warriors are paced by Simeon Reichenbach who scores 10.5 points per game.

Vincent Jones is second on the team in scoring at eight points a night.

The boys’ game will the girls’ at approximately 7:30 p.m.

You can listen to both games on KILJ-FM with Nathan Bloechl and Kent Bennett.

Other matchups tonight:

Columbus at Sigourney

Winfield-Mount Union at Lone Tree

Notre Dame at Van Buren County

Prep Wrestling: Mount Pleasant-Washington Cancelled:

Mount Pleasant’s dual against Washington at Washington has been cancelled tonight.

The match was set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

No makeup date has been announced.

Despite, that match being cancelled, tonight is a busy night of area wrestling.

Fort Madison at Fairfield

Burlington at Keokuk

Cardinal, Louisa-Muscatine, ND/WB/Danville and Van Buren County at New London

Highland and Wapello at Mediapolis

Pekin and WACO at Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union

College Basketball: Iowa-Michigan State Cancelled for Tonight:

The Iowa-Michigan State men’s basketball game scheduled for tonight has been cancelled according to Iowa officials.

The game is being postponed for reasons cite as an “abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.”

Both institutions are working with the Big Ten to accommodate rescheduling options.

College Wrestling: No. 1 Set for Friday Night Debut

After a longer wait than usual, the top ranked Iowa wrestling team will open the dual season at home on Friday night against sixth ranked Nebraska.

After winning the Big Ten title last season the Hawkeyes had their chance at winning the national crown dashed after the NCAA Tournament was canceled at the beginning of the pandemic.

“That’s the pinnacle of college wrestling is to be a national champion” said 165-pounder Alex Marinelli.

“What are you going to do about it? Are you just going to cry about it, not work out hard and blame other people? Or are you going to get up and work out and get better for the next National Tournament? That’s what we are excited about” he said.

Nebraska has one of the best rosters in the Big Ten and features former Iowa prep standout Alex Thomsen, and Underwood graduate.

Wrestling on Friday night is set for 8:10 p.m. at Carver Hawkeye Arena.