Sports, Thursday, February 4th

Girls’ Basketball: Super Conference Girls’ Basketball Shootout Bracket:
The Southeast Iowa Super Conference has released their Conference Shootout schedule, as released by conference spokesman Don Lamm.
Columbus Community and Hillcrest Academy are not fielding teams for the shootout, so New London and Cardinal will not have a contest.
The Shootout Games are set for February 5th.
At West Burlington it will be Mediapolis squaring off with No. 11 (1A) Notre Dame and No. 10 (1A) Winfield-Mount Union hooking up with West Burlington.
At Van Buren County, Louisa-Muscatine will meet up with No. 15 (2A) Van Buren.
The Central Lee site will house Pekin, who squares off with WACO, and Wapello is set to tango with Central Lee.
In Danville, the host Bears will take on Lone Tree, while Highland will scrap with Holy Trinity.
Prep Basketball: Lots of Super Action Tonight:
The Super Conference will see plenty of action tonight, with teams getting in their final regular season games before postseason action.
Area games tonight will see:
- Burlington at Mount Pleasant (FM 105.5)
- Columbus at Winfield-Mount Union
- Louisa-Muscatine at Mediapolis
- Cardinal at Danville
- New London at Notre Dame
- WACO at Central Lee (CANCELLED)
- Keota at Wapello
- Van Buren County at West Burlington
Boys’ Basketball: State Announces 1A, 2A Pairings:
The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released their 2021 Boys’ Basketball Playoff Pairings in Class 1A and 2A.
In Class 1A, area teams will be competing in District 8.
There, preliminary games will feature WACO (2-15) at Highland and Winfield-Mount Union (8-8) at home against Columbus Community, both on Friday, February 12th.
First round games will begin on Monday, February 15th.
There, New London (13-4) will host Lisbon at 7:00 p.m. in a game you can listen to on FM 105.5.
Notre Dame (11-5) will await the winner of the preliminary round matchup between Winfield-Mount Union and Columbus Community.
The top of the bracket will see top-seeded Springville await the winner of WACO-Highland, while Danville (9-7) will host Holy Trinity both of which will be played again, on Monday, February 15th.
Second round games will be played at Notre Dame and Springville both on Thursday, February 18th.
The district final is set for Tuesday, February 23rd at 7:00 p.m. at a site yet to be determined.
In Class 2A, area programs will be slotted in District 10, where Central Lee (6-12) will host Van Buren County (0-13) on Monday, February 15th at 7:00 p.m.
The Mediapolis boys’ (5-12) will travel to Letts on that same night to tango with Louisa-Muscatine (8-9) in their first round matchup.
The winner of that tilt will get top-seeded Pekin (16-1) on Thursday, February 18th in Packwood, while the winner of Central Lee-Van Buren County will travel to West Burlington (12-4).
In other news and notes, the Association announced that the Class 3A and Class 4A brackets will be available on Wednesday, February 10.
Opening round substate games for Class 3A and Class 4A tipoff on Monday, February 22.
Girls’ Basketball: IGHSAU Announces State Tournament Format:
The 2nd will feature the final Class 3A quarterfinal, all of Class 4A’s quarterfinals and half of the Class 2A quarters.
Semifinal action will take place on Thursday and Friday.
In a new twist, Class 5A will play their State Championship at 7:00 p.m. on Friday.
The rest of the State Championships will be played on Saturday, March 6th with Class 3A beginning at 11:00 a.m.
College Football: UNI Picked 2nd in Missouri Valley Football Poll:
The UNI Football team was tabbed to finish second in this year’s truncated spring football season in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Defending FCS National Champion North Dakota State was pegged to finish first.
Sophomore quarterback Will McElvain, who was coached by New London AD Ben Fry in his time at Des Moines Lincoln, leads the way as the only signal caller on the preseason list. McElvain tossed 20 touchdowns while throwing just seven interceptions in 15 games during the 2019 season.
He set the conference freshman passing record before it was broken by NDSU’s Trey Lance on his final completion of the national championship game. McElvain also rushed for 372 yards and another touchdown.
Defensively, the Panthers return 2019 Phil Steele Freshman Defensive Player of the Year Omar Brown who tallied 77 tackles, including four tackles for loss. He recovered three fumbles and forced a team-high six interceptions. He led the MVFC in interceptions during the regular season.
The Panthers are scheduled to open the season on Feb. 19 at home against South Dakota State.