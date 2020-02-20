Sports, Thursday, February 20th

Prep Wrestling:

One of the greatest tournaments in all the country begins today as the 2020 Iowa High School Athletic Association State Wrestling Championships get underway from Des Moines.

The KILJ-area will send 16 competitors to Des Moines this week, with representatives in every class.

The schedule today will be awfully busy and KILJ-FM and kilj.com is your one stop shop for State Wrestling coverage:

Thursday, February 20:

Session 1 | Class 3A, 1st Round | 9 a.m.

Session 2 | Class 2A, 1st Round | 1:30 p.m.

Session 3 | Class 1A, 1st Round | 6 p.m.

3A:

113 – Blaine Frazier, Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville vs. Anthony Bestell, Newton

132 – Duncan Delzell, Burlington vs. Aiden Keller, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

138 – Grifen Molle, Notre Dame-West Burlington-Danville vs. Austin Fritz, Marion

2A:

106 – Lane Scorpil, Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union vs. Easton O’Brien, Atlantic

120 – Carson Coleman, Mount Pleasant vs. Dominik Ridout, East Marshall

1A

113 – Marcel Lopez, New London vs. Elliot Cooney, Nodaway Valley

120 – Josh Glendening, New London vs. Hagen Heistand, Logan-Magnolia

126 – Quinten Aney, Mediapolis vs. Aidan Noonan, Cascade

132 – Jalen Collins, WACO vs. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren

138 – Dominic Lopez, New London vs. Dominick Dicesare, Martensdale-St. Mary’s

145 – Jonah Clark, WACO vs. Reed Abbas, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

152 – Jaden Williams, WACO vs. Seth Walker, West Sioux-Hawarden

160 – Gabe Carter, New London vs. John Ebaugh, Denver

170 – Currey Jacobs, New London vs. Bryson Freeburg, Tri-Center

220 – Jaxon Allen, New London vs. Tyler Thurston, North Cedar

285 – Keegan Akers, Mediapolis vs. Briggs Hartley, Wilton

This year there are 19 returning champions including two three-time and two two-time champs:

Three-Time Champs (2)

Adam Allard, sr., West Sioux — 2017, 2018, 2019

Cael Happel, sr., Lisbon — 2017, 2018, 2019

Two-Time Champs (2)

Cullan Schriever, sr., Mason City — 2017, 2018

Matthew Lewis, jr., Centerville — 2018, 2019

One-Time Champs (15)

Trever Anderson, soph., Ankeny — 2019

Drake Ayala, jr., Fort Dodge — 2019

Carson Taylor, sr., Fort Dodge — 2019

Caleb Rathjen, jr., Ankeny — 2019

Eli Loyd, sr., Pleasant Valley — 2019

Gabe Christenson, sr., Southeast Polk — 2019

Carter Fousek, soph., Crestwood — 2019

Hayden Taylor, soph., Solon — 2019

Jack Thomsen, sr., Union — 2019

Cody Fisher, sr., Woodward-Granger — 2019

Marcel Lopez, soph., New London — 2019

Aidan Noonan, jr., Cascade — 2019

Robert Avila Jr., soph., Lisbon — 2019

Wade Mitchell, sr., Woodbury Central — 2019

Treyton Cacek, sr., GT-RA — 2019

The State Dual tournament wrapped up yesterday with Class 1A, 2A, and 3A crowning dual champions.

In Class 1A, Lisbon was able to knock off Don Bosco for a 36-30 victory. Lisbon dominated Wapello in Regional Duals, last week.

In 2A, West Delaware dominated Williamsburg 53-9. Williamsburg defeated Mount Pleasant in Regional Duals, but could only find two victories against the Hawks.

And in 3A, the Rams of Southeast Polk are back-to-back State Dual champions after squeaking out a 29-26 over Waverly-Shell Rock.

Prep Basketball:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team jumped out to a 15-3 lead as they cruised past Fort Madison 44-29 last night in the opener of the Class 4A-Region 5 playoffs.

Isabel Ashton led Mount Pleasant with 11 points and seven rebounds, while Lydia Stewart added 10 points.

Emma Huckabone chipped in with eight points, while providing two steals.

The Panthers now get the opportunity to take on 4A #1 North Scott, who is unblemished on the season at 21-0.

The Lancers are led by 6’1’ senior Grace Boffeli who is a University of Northern Iowa recruit.

Her senior season has been outstanding, leading the Lancers with 29.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game.

They’ll meet Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

Unfortunately, with State Wrestling finals taking place that night, there will be no radio.

In the other Class 4A-Region 5 first round matchup, Fairfield earned a 62-31 win.

The Trojans leapt to a 17-5 lead and led at recess 37-11.

The final four in Region 5 is now set between North Scott-Mount Pleasant and Fairfield-Keokuk.

Looking to tonight, it’ll be a busy night for area 1A boys’ hoops.

We’ll start in Wayland, where the #2 (1A) WACO Warrior boys’ basketball team will begin their playoff push against Winfield-Mount Union.

Winfield knocked off Columbus in a play-in round game to earn the right to lock horns with WACO.

The Warriors ran the table in the Super Conference this year, going a perfect 21-0, one of only three teams in the state with at least 21 wins and zero losses.

WACO has four in double figures per night, led by talented forward Nik Coble, who averages 15 points, 13.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per night.

Pietro Vannini is next up at 12.8 points per game, while Drew Kissell and Gabe Reichenbach are just over 10 points per game.

Winfield is led by Daunte Oepping’s 11.9 points per game

The first time these teams met this season, it was a 56-35 victory for WACO.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m., you can listening beginning at 6:45 p.m., with Nathan Bloechl and the coach, Kent Bennett.

Other boys’ action around the area will see:

Hillcrest Academy vs. Highland

Mediapolis vs. West Branch

Danville vs. West Burlington

Van Buren vs. Albia

College Basketball:

Both the Iowa Wesleyan men’s and women’s basketball teams were defeated by Fontbonne University last night.

The women were defeated 84-50.

Allie Massner had 14 points to lead the Tigers, who are now 5-19 and 5-12 in conference play.

Meanwhile the men were taken down 94-83.

Jarryd Fernandes recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 boards as the Wesleyan men fell to 5-11 in SLIAC play and 8-16 overall.

Both teams will close out the season this Saturday at home against Webster, with the women beginning play at 1:00 p.m. and the men at 3:00 p.m.

MVC: Drake (18-10, 8-7) def. Valparaiso (14-14, 7-8): Roman Penn’s late jumper lifted Drake to a 77-75 overtime win over Valparaiso. Liam Robbins topped the Bulldogs with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, and Penn added 18 points in the win. Garrett Sturtz chipped in 15 points off the bench.