Sports, Thursday, February 18th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Girls’ Basketball: Mount Pleasant Bows Out in First Round

Andrea Lopreato had 17 points but it was not enough as the Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team was beaten by Keokuk, 50-39 in a Class 4A Region 4 Quarterfinal at Keokuk High School.

The Chiefs advance to Saturday’s semifinal matchup, where they will meet up with top-seeded North Scott (13-2).

Keokuk had a 34-29 lead into the fourth quarter after Mount Pleasant played tight with the Chiefs for the first three quarters, but used a 16-10 run in the games final stanza to earn the win.

Abby Wolter led Keokuk with a game-high 18 points while Lindsay Campbell added 14.

Emma Huckabone aided Lopreato’s 17 with nine of her own, while Tristian Shull chipped in with six.

The Panthers close their season with a record of 11-10.

Other girls’ finals last night:

Fairfield 57, Burlington 38

No. 5 (3A) West Burlington 49, Central Lee 38

Boys’ Basketball: New London, Notre Dame Set for Second Round Firecracker

After narrowly advancing in their first round matchups, both Notre Dame and New London have a new lease on life as they head into tonight’s Class 1A District 8 Semifinal at Father Minnett Gymnasium in Burlington.

For the third time this season both Notre Dame and New London will scrap, with both clubs taking a game each.

Consider this the rubber match.

For Notre Dame, a strong second half pushed the Nikes past Winfield-Mount Union for a 57-46 win.

New London, who was facing Lisbon, survived a 24-point performance from Kole Becker and dug out of a late fourth quarter deficit for the 44-40 win.

Tonight the winner will move within two games of the State Tournament and await the winner of top-seeded Springville and Danville.

New London is of course led by terrific sophomore guard Blaise Porter.

Porter had 24 in the team’s win over Lisbon on Monday night and is averaging nearly 23 points per game coupled with five assists and four boards.

Josh Smith leads Notre Dame.

The Nike senior averages 16.8 points and eight rebounds per game.

Tonight’s game will tip at 7:00 p.m. at Father Minnett Gymnasium.

John Kuhens and Kent Bennett will have the call beginning at the top of hour.

Nathan Bloechl will have State Wrestling coverage leading you into tip on FM 105.5.

Other boys’ playoff action tonight:

Danville (13-7) at Springville (21-2)

Mediapolis (7-13) at Pekin (16-2)

Central Lee (7-14) at West Burlington (14-6)

Prep Wrestling: State Wrestling Begins Today!

State Wrestling begins today at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines and FM 105.5 is your home for all the action.

Nathan Bloechl will have live hold-by-hold coverage of all of our area wrestlers competing today.

Here’s a full rundown of opening round matchups for area competitors:

1A:

(120) – Marcel Lopez (New London) vs. Kaden Abbas (AGWSR)

(132) – Quinten Aney (Mediapolis) vs. Cael Bridgewater (North Linn)

(145) – Dominic Lopez (New London) vs. Duncan Clark (Treynor)

(152) – Josh Glendening (New London) vs. Brett Peterson (Lake Mills)

(170) – Boden Pickle (New London) vs. Cade Tenold (Don Bosco)

(195) – Currey Jacobs (New London) vs. Ronan Poynton (Regina)

(285) – Landon Provino (WACO) vs. Chet Buss (North Butler-Clarksville)

2A:

(113) – Lane Scorpil (Columbus-WMU) vs. Tytan Guerrero (Williamsburg)

(120) – Blaine Frazier (NDWB-Danville) vs. Jack Showalter (Hampton-Dumont)

(145) – Sam West (NDWB-Danville) vs. Jackson Rolfs (Decorah)

(152) – Grifen Molle (NDWB-Danville) vs. Joey Potter (Osage)

(160) – River Belger (NDWB-Danville) vs. Hayden Taylor (Solon)

(170) – C.J. Walrath (NDWB-Danville) vs. Garrett Paulson (Estherville Lincoln Central)

(285) – Chance Malone (Columbus-WMU) vs. Nick Bronstad (Okoboji)

3A:

(126) – Owen Kruse (Fort Madison) vs. Thurman Christensen (Waukee)

(138) – Gavin Wiseman (Fort Madison) vs. Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls)

(160) – Trestin Sales (Burlington) vs. Caelen Shanna (Cedar Rapids Xavier)

(182) – Nolan Simpson (Burlington) vs. McCrae Hagarty (Waverly-Shell Rock)

(285) – Julius Harris (Burlington) vs. Ben Reiland (Waukee)