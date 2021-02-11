Sports, Thursday, February 11th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Prep Basketball: KILJ Tournament Trail Begins Tonight:

The Girls’ Class 1A Playoffs will begin around the state tonight, which means it’s time to kick off the KILJ Tournament Trail.

Tonight, we travel to Winfield-Mount Union, as the undefeated No. 9 ranked Wolves take on Holy Trinity (5-16) in a Class 1A Region 5 first round tilt.

This will be the first matchup between schools this year.

Holy Trinity has won five straight in the series, however.

The Wolves, a balanced attack, are led by Bradie Buffington — a sophomore — who is averaging 9.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

Senior Farrah Nelson averages 8.2 points and 7.2 boards, while Kyndal Townsley sits at 7.2 points per game entering postseason play.

The winner of tonight’s contest will take on either Calamus-Wheatland or Lone Tree in a second round matchup next Tuesday.

Holy Trinity is led by freshman Mary Kate Bendlage, who averages 7.0 points per game.

Brooke Mueller chips in with 6.2 points per game for the Crusaders, as well.

Tonight’s game will begin at 7:00 p.m.

You can listen on FM 105.5 or online here.

In other regional action, No. 10 Notre Dame will look to begin their postseason push with a bang, when they host New London. The winner of that tilt will get either WACO or Highland in the second round.

They’ll tip at Notre Dame High School at 7:00 p.m. this evening.

Boys’ Basketball: Super Conference Shootout Games Begin Tonight:

The Super Conference boys’ shootout games will begin tonight when New London will take on Pekin.

The much anticipated matchup between the South Division champion Tigers and No. 8 (2A) Pekin will be played tonight in Pekin at 7:30 p.m.

Pekin enters play tonight 16-1.

The contest tonight will be rematch of last year’s Class 1A Substate 4 Semifinal that saw Pekin win 59-49.

The Panthers are led by senior Brock Long, who scores 16.1 points per game and connects on 42.2% of his three-point shots.

New London’s Blaise Porter averages 22.4 points to go along with 5.2 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Other Shootout Games include:

West Burlington vs. Wapello

Notre Dame vs. Hillcrest Academy

Danville vs. Mediapolis

Holy Trinity vs. Louisa-Muscatine

The final three of those will be played Friday night.

In the Southeast Conference tonight, the Mount Pleasant boys’ will host Burlington in a game that has been rescheduled three times.

The matchup between coaches who are old friends, Burlington’s Caleb Akey and Mount Pleasant’s Eric Rawson, will begin at Mount Pleasant High School at 7:30 p.m.

With the KILJ Tournament Trail getting underway, there will be no radio for tonight’s game.

Boys’ Basketball: IHSAA Releases Class 3A, 4A Playoff Pairings:

The pairings for Class 3A — which include Mount Pleasant — are now out, announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association last night.

Mount Pleasant will open their postseason push on Monday, February 22nd on the road at Keokuk High School, with tip set for 7:00 p.m.

Keokuk swept the season series with Mount Pleasant this year.

The top of the bracket sees Davenport Assumption as the top seed, they’ll host Fairfield.

Marion will entertain Cedar Rapids Xavier, while Mount Vernon will lock horns with Fort Madison.

Either Mount Pleasant or Keokuk will get the winner of the Mount Vernon-Fort Madison on February 25th at Mount Vernon High School.

You can view the entire bracket here.

Girls’ Basketball: IGHSAU Announces Class 4A Pairings:

The Mount Pleasant girls’ basketball team (10-9) now knows their postseason schedule, as Curt Watson’s group will begin on Wednesday, February 17th against Keokuk at Keokuk High School.

The Chiefs swept the season series against Mount Pleasant this year earning 38-37 and 49-31 wins over the Panthers.

The winner of that matchup will get top-seeded North Scott on Saturday, February 20th.

The Lady Lancers are 13-1 and winners of eight straight.

Mount Pleasant will close out their regular season tomorrow night at home, when they take on Fairfield.

Tip is set for 7:30 p.m.