Sports, Thursday, December 3rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Cyclones Fall in Poor Showing Against SDSU:

Iowa State fell 71-68 to South Dakota State (2-2) in upset fashion last night at Hilton Coliseum in a nonconference bout.

Solomon Young had 24 points and five rebounds to lead Cyclones while Javan Johnson added 13 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and three blocks but it was not enough.

Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 12 points and Rasir Bolton finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

With the loss, the Cyclones fall to 1-1, they’ll take on DePaul this Sunday afternoon — tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m.

You’ll be able to listen beginning at 4:00 p.m. on KILJ-AM.

Women’s Hoops: Iowa, ISU Win:

No. 23 Iowa State 91, TCU 68

Iowa State opened their Big 12 slate with a 91-68 win over TCU (2-1, 0-1).

Ashley Joens poured in 33 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Kristin Scott had 15 points.

Aubrey Joens added 12 points off the bench for the Cyclones.

The No. 23 Cyclones will take on the top-ranked Lady Gamecocks of South Carolina on Sunday in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Tipoff is set for 11:00 a.m.

Iowa 103, Drake 97

Freshman phenom Caitlin Clark poured in 30 points, 13 assists and four steals for Iowa, as the Hawkeyes rallied to a 103-97 win over Drake.

Monika Czinano added 27 points and McKenna Warnock chipped in 20 points and eight rebounds for the Hawkeyes in the scoring affair.

Grace Berg lead Drake with 26 points and nine rebounds

Kierra Collier added 25 points and 10 assists, and Maddie Monahan had 23 points.

Iowa, now 2-0, will scrap with Wisconsin at home on Saturday.

Meanwhile Drake will hook up with Minnesota on Sunday, with tipoff set for 2:00 p.m.

Iowa’s Duncan Named Big Ten Special Teams POW:

Iowa kicker Keith Duncan has been named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference has announced.

Duncan connected on four field goals in a 26-20 win against Nebraska to move into the top five in school history for career field goals made with 48.

This is Duncan’s fifth career Special Teams Player of the Week honor and first of the season — it’s also Iowa’s first since November 9th, when Charlies Jones won it after returning a punt for a touchdown against Michigan State.

The Iowa football team will take on Illinois this week, kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m.