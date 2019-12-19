Sports, Thursday, December 19th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

College Football:

The Iowa Wesleyan football team is one week in to the M.D. Daniels era, but the excitement continues to bubble.

Daniels, the defensive coordinator on last year’s staff, said his vision for the program relies heavily on retaining the players on last year’s roster.

“I want to build the basis of our program with Iowa kids, it’s just getting our brand out there — at high schools, clinics, I want people to know Iowa Wesleyan football is home to everyone” Daniels explained to KILJ.

Daniels spent the majority of his coaching career in Texas where he was the defensive coordinator at McMurry College in Abilene and the assistant head coach at Ranger High School.

He also spent time alongside former Wesleyan great Hal Mumme, to which Daniels explained his offensive philosophy is quite simple: throw the football.

“It’s a mixture of Washington State and Oklahoma, we are going to be up-tempo, and we are going to throw the ball downfield. Defensively, we want to play quarters coverage, stop the run and create turnovers.”

Daniels identified to KILJ that goal number one in this recruiting cycle is finding a quarterback who’ll be able to run his system, admittedly not an easy task.

Moving over to NAIA ball, Morningside football coach Steve Ryan says the added time off has been good for his team.

The Mustangs left on Tuesday for Louisiana and will play Marian of Indiana on Saturday in the NAIA Championship game at Grambling University.

Morningside advanced to the title game with a December seventh win over former Mount Pleasant standout Pat Canby and his Grand View Vikings.

“I think it’s good that the NAIA puts in a bye week before the title game, it allows us to get our travel plans together, gets us another week to install our game plan and then allows our fans to get accommodations before we fly down for the game.”

Marian beat Morningside 30-27 in overtime in the 2012 championship game.

The Iowa State Cyclones return to practice on tomorrow to begin preparations for the December 28th Camping World Bowl.

The Cyclones will play 14th ranked Notre Dame in Orlando.

Head coach Matt Campbell says the bowl practices have added benefit for the young players who are expected to have a larger role next season.

“This is a year where we didn’t have a lot of freshman playing, which says a lot of our program. I think any bowl game is a great way to finish 2019, but also a great way to springboard yourself into 2020” Campbell explained.

Notre Dame is a 3.5 point favorite for next Saturday’s bowl contest.

College Basketball:

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s basketball team fell behind 31-8 after the first quarter as Coe College steamrolled the Tigers in a 91-48 loss for Wesleyan.

The Tigers were outscored in all but one quarter as they fell to 1-9 on the year.

Morgan McCrea had 16 points in the loss, while Allie Massner chipped in with 14 for the Tigers — who shot just 26% from the field.

Coe was led by Madeline Wilkins’ 19 points.

Iowa Wesleyan won’t be back in action again until December 31st.

They’ll travel to Graceland University for a 1:00 pm game against the Yellowjackets, then.

Prep Wrestling:

The Mount Pleasant Panther wrestling team is back on the mats tonight when they travel to the Hound Dome in Fort Madison for a triangular.

The Panthers will tango with Fort Madison and Mid-Prairie tonight.

Wrestling will get underway to 6:00 p.m.

Middle School Basketball:

The 7th grade boys’ and 8th grade girls’ will be back in action tonight, as well.

The 8th grade girls’ will welcome in Ottumwa, while the 7th grade boys’ will travel there.

Both games are scheduled to tip-off at 4:30 p.m.