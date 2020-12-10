Sports, Thursday, December 10th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Former New London Standout Christner Named to SLIAC All-Decade Softball:

Former New London standout Morgan Christner has been named to the SLIAC All-Decade team last week, the college has announced.

Christner joined the Tigers in 2018 after transferring from Illinois State University, this year will be Christner’s third season with Iowa Wesleyan.

During her first season Christner was named the SLIAC Pitcher of the Year, a First-Team All-Conference selection, the SLIAC Pitcher of the Week, and also made the SLIAC All-Academic team.

In 2019, Christner led the conference in wins (9) and total strikeouts (93).

She was second in the SLIAC in complete games (10) and strikeouts per game (9.39).

Although Christner’s 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was on track to lead the SLIAC in both total strikeouts, racking up 57 in just 32.2 innings, and strikeouts per game (12.21).

Christner also earned the title of SLIAC Pitcher of the Week when she threw seven scoreless innings against Medaille, holding them to just three hits and two walks while striking down 12.

Busy Night of Area Wrestling Tonight:

It will be a busy night of area wrestling tonight with several Southeast Conference and Super Conference schools back on the mat this evening.

In the Southeast Conference, Mount Pleasant will be at Keokuk, with wrestling beginning at 6:00 p.m. this evening.

New London will host a varsity triangular in Super Conference action tonight, welcoming in Columbus Community/Winfield-Mount Union and Lone Tree.

Wrestling will begin at 6:00 p.m. at new London High School.

Other bouts tonight:

Mediapolis, Pekin at Louisa-Muscatine

Highland, Notre Dame/West Burlington/Danville at Van Buren County

Cardinal, WACO at Wapello

Bees Lose MiLB Affiliation:

Major League Baseball and MLB teams announced yesterday the 120 teams that were invited to receive a Player Development License (PDL) for the 2021 season and the Burlington Bees were not offered an invitation, ending their 50-plus year run in Minor League Baseball.

The Burlington Bees Board of Directors and staff are committed to keeping baseball in Burlington for years to come and have been working on alternatives for the 2021 season and beyond.

The Bees had been a founding member of the Midwest League, a Low Single A affiliate of several clubs, most recently the Los Angeles Angels.

UNI Falls, Drake Wins:

Richmond 78, UNI 68

Northern Iowa slipped up to Richmond last night, dropping a 78-68 decision in the nonconference tilt.

Tywhon Pickford had a team-high 16 points with eight rebounds for the Panthers. Austin Phyfe chipped in 15 with eight rebounds.

The loss fell UNI to 1-4.

Drake 90, McKendree College 66

Drake stayed perfect earning a 90-66 win over McKendree College.

Shanquan Hemphill had 23 points and six rebounds while Roman Penn added 13 points, five helpers and four glassers.

Drake is now 5-0.

Iowa, Iowa State Woman Hookup in Thriller, Hawks Storm Back:

Iowa 82, Iowa State 80

Freshman phenom Caitlin Clark hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 22 seconds remaining to help Iowa surge past Iowa State in an 82-80 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena last night.

The former Dowling Catholic standout Clark finished with 34 points, seven boards and six assists to lead Iowa.

Ashley Joens topped the Cyclones with 35 points and 13 rebounds.

The win moved Iowa to 4-0, Iowa State fell to 2-3.