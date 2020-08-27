Sports, Thursday, August 27th

Zander Talks Player Safety Protocols Under Return to Play Plan for Spring:

Iowa Wesleyan Director of Athletics Derek Zander met with KILJ Sports to discuss a litany of topics regarding the Tiger Athletics Department and the changes they’ve made among the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief among them is the SLIAC and UMAC now moving all fall sports to Spring 2020.

Originally, SLIAC officials had hopes of holding competition for Cross Country, Golf and Tennis this fall — but ultimately pulled the plug earlier this week.

The UMAC, Iowa Wesleyan’s football affiliation, announced earlier this month that football will be played this spring, as well.

Concerns have risen, however, over a spring schedule and the quick turnaround from spring competition into fall camp this time next year.

The curb some of that concern, Zander explained, the UMAC has agreed to play less than or equal to 50% of their schedule this spring — which coincidentally will also trigger an eligibility freeze for all student-athletes.

“That’s been a normal conversation among UMAC officials” Zander told KILJ.

“We think we’re taking the right steps and we’re making our decision based off public health, CDC recommendations and essentially what our county is telling us to do.”

Regional Volleyball Back in Action Tonight:

It will be a busy night of area volleyball this evening

In the Southeast Conference, Mount Pleasant will travel to Evans Middle School in Ottumwa for a varsity triangular against Davis County and Ottumwa.

They’ll begin play at 5:00 p.m.

Mount Pleasant is 0-2 on the season.

In the Super Conference, West Burlington will travel to Burlington for a non-conference varsity bout.

Winfield-Mount Union will also open their season as they take on Keokuk at Keokuk.

West Burlington-Burlington will begin at 7:00 p.m, while Winfield-Mount Union-Keokuk will have first serve at 7:15 p.m.

Top In-State Recruit Spurns Iowa, Picks Nebraska:

Lewis Central tight end and the top-in state recruit Thomas Fidone made his commitment official last night, joining Mount Pleasant’s Henry Lutovsky in Lincoln, where they’ll both play for the University of Nebraska.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound tight end recruit is ranked No. 1 in Iowa, No. 2 at tight end and No. 92 in the nation by 247Sports Composite rankings.

Rivals sees him at No. 1 in the state, No. 2 in the country at his position and the No. 62 overall prospect.

Fidone’s final four consisted of defending National Champion LSU, Michigan and Iowa.

There was some late steam that Fidone might opt for his in-state program, but ultimately decided on becoming a Cornhusker.

Fidone is one three recruits in Nebraska’s Class of 2021 from the Hawkeye State, joining the aforementioned Lutovsky and outside linebacker Seth Malcom of Fremont-Mills.

MLB Scoreboard (8/26):

Chicago White Sox 10, Pittsburgh 3

Atlanta 5, New York Yankees 1 — 7 innings (Game 1)

Atlanta 2, New York Yankees 1 — 7 innings (Game 2)

Philadelphia 3, Washington 2

Toronto 9, Boston 1

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 3

Cleveland 6, Minnesota 3

Detroit 7, Chicago Cubs 6

New York Mets 5, Miami 4

Oakland 3, Texas 1

St. Louis 6, Kansas City 5

Colorado 8, Arizona 7