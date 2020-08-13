Sports, Thursday, August 13th

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

Big 12 Approves Modified Schedule, Opens With Louisiana:

Iowa State finalized its 2020 football schedule by adding Louisiana on Sept. 12 in Jack Trice Stadium.

The Big 12 announced its revised conference slate this morning and Louisiana will be the lone non-conference game for the Cyclones in 2020.

This will be the first meeting between the two schools.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are picked to finish first in the Sun Belt West after finishing the 2019 season with an 11-3 record, including a win over Miami (OH) in the Lending Tree Bowl.

Iowa State will begin the conference season on Sept. 26 at TCU and close out the slate by hosting West Virginia on Dec. 5. The Cyclones will have three “off weeks” on Sept. 19, Oct. 17 and Nov. 14.

2020 Iowa State Football Schedule

Sept. 12 LOUISIANA

Sept. 26 at TCU

Oct. 3 OKLAHOMA

Oct. 10 TEXAS TECH

Oct. 24 at Oklahoma State

Oct. 31 at Kansas

Nov. 7 BAYLOR

Nov. 21 KANSAS STATE

Nov. 28 at Texas

Dec. 5 WEST VIRGINA

Dec. 12 or 19 *Big 12 Championship

GPAC Remains On-Pace to Play Fall Sports:

The Great Plains Athletic Conference remains steadfast in their commitment to play to football this fall, per league officials.

The NAIA league includes Iowa schools Morningside, Briar Cliff, Northwestern College and Dordt.

GPAC commissioner Corey Westra says they have approved return to play guidelines and is thrilled with the chance to offer fall athletics.

“We can create a safe enviroment to play amidst the Coronavirus. Not everyone is going to agree with every step we take, but generally speaking the outpouring of support has been very good.” Westra said.

The biggest change in NAIA was the Council of Presidents decision to move the fall National Championship to Spring of 2021.

IATC Releases First Rankings for 2020:

The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released their preseason cross country rankings and a couple area schools are represented.

In boys’ Class 2A, Danville-New London is the No. 2 ranked program in the state.

Last year the Bears finished 3rd in their Class 2A state qualifying meet to punch their tickets to Fort Dodge, marking the first trip to state for Danville-New London since 2004.

This year’s group boasts almost everyone from that squad last year, including juniors Ty Carr, Alexander Julian and Seth Bailey as well as senior Oliver Sowell.

Davis County is the top boys’ program in Class 2A.

Danville-London’s girls’ program is unranked, but is considered a “team to watch” in Class 2A, as well.

NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period:

The NCAA Division I Council announced several new decisions on Wednesday, including another extension of the recruiting dead period.

The dead period for all sports has now been extended through the end of September and has been in place since March when the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The rule says there will be no in-person recruiting or evaluations permitted.

In addition, the Council recommended the board provide fall sport student-athletes that opt out of participation or have their season cut short due to the pandemic an extension of their eligibility and an additional season of competition if they participate in 50% or less of competitions.

MLB Scoreboard (8/13):

Chicago White Sox 7, Detroit 5

Arizona 13, Colorado 7

Oakland 8, Los Angeles Angels 4

Chicago Cubs 7, Cleveland 2

Miami 14, Toronto 11 — 10 innings

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 4

New York Yankees 6, Atlanta 3

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Houston 5, San Francisco 1

Minnesota 12, Milwaukee 2

New York Mets 11, Washington 6

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5

Texas 7, Seattle 4

Los Angeles Dodgers 6, San Diego 0