Sports, Thursday, April 23rd

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com

2020 Virtual Wesley’s Recap:

Female Honor Athlete of the Year – Allie Massner (SR/Mediapolis, IA)

Massner excelled on the women’s basketball and golf teams as well as in the classroom this year. She was able to earn a spot on the SLIAC All-Academic team for both the fall and winter seasons.

Male Honor Athlete of the Year – Jake Neubauer (SR/Amana, IA)

Neubauer was a dominant player for the men’s basketball team this winter, earning multiple mentions in the IW record books. Neubauer tied the IW record for assists per game (16), is now 5th in IW records for free throw percentage (79.55%), and 8th in IW career 3-pointers made (171). Neubauer also earned himself a spot on the SLIAC All-Academic team for the winter season.

Female Athlete of the Year – Lida Landre (SR/Loomis, CA)

Landre had an impressive volleyball season this fall, earning a spot as a member of the SLIAC 1st Team All-Conference and was a one-time SLIAC Offensive Player of the Week. Landre ended the season 2nd in the SLIAC for hitting percentage (.308) and 3rd in the SLIAC in both kills per set (3.42) and a total number of kills (349).

Male Athlete of the Year – Francisco Javier Saldana (SO/Madrid, Spain)

Saldana was a vital member of the Tiger men’s soccer team this fall. Saldana ended the season 3rd in the SLIAC for both goals and assists. He also finished 3rd in the SLIAC in total points, earning 25. For his efforts, Saldana earned 1st Team All-Conference honors.

Female Newcomer of the Year – Morgan McCrea (JR/Hattiesburg, MS) and Teresa Diez Dorta (FR/Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain)

McCrea, a transfer from Millsaps College, was named 1st Team All-Conference for the Tiger women’s basketball team after averaging 14.2 points on 40% shooting from the field.

Diez Dorta had an incredible first year as a Tiger on the women’s golf team. Not only did Diez Dorta earn a spot as a SLIAC 1st Team All-Conference member, but she was also named Newcomer of the Year. In the two-day SLIAC Tournament, Diez Dorta shot a 158, which allowed her to tie for fourth individually. She also earned herself two individual wins during the season, once at the Graceland Invitational and the other at the IW Tiger Classic. ​

Male Newcomer of the Year – Carlos Lopez (SR/El Masnou, Spain)

Lopez aided the men’s soccer team to earn a regular-season SLIAC championship, finishing 8-0-1 in the conference. The Tigers ended the season with an overall record of 9-8-2. Lopez was also named the SLIAC men’s soccer Newcomer of the Year and earned himself a spot on the 1st Team All-Conference team.

Tiger Service Award – Kayla Ford (SR/Washington, IL) and Jenna Murphy (JR/Pella, IA)

Ford was a member of the Tiger softball team, Vice President of the IW Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and a member of the Southeast Iowa Spring Games Special Olympics committee. Ford has also volunteered with Midwest Old Threshers and the Old Threshers Festival of Lights Christmas display. ​

Murphy, a member of the Tiger volleyball team, is also president of the Iowa Wesleyan Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, a member of the Southeast Iowa Spring Games Special Olympics committee, treasurer of the IW Student Government, and the Junior Business Student of the Year.

Female Team of the Year– Softball

Although their season was cut short due to COVID-19, the Tiger softball team played exceptionally well in Myrtle Beach on their spring break trip. They undoubtedly would have had a tremendous season if allowed to continue. In just 10 games, the Tigers drove in 33 runs on 64 hits. Morgan Christner went 4-1 for the team in the circle.

Male Team of the Year – Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer team had an incredible season on the pitch this year. The Tigers ended the regular season as SLIAC champions, with a SLIAC record of 8-0-1, and had 8 players who earned All-Conference honors.

Lori Williams Wright Award – Allie Massner

Massner earned the award after having a fantastic year with the Tigers. She excelled both in the classroom, on the court, and on the golf course. On February 12th, the Tigers hosted the Greenville Panthers in what would be a momentous night for Massner. With a single free throw, she forever etched her name in the IW record books as she put in her 1,000th career point. She demonstrated the true meaning of being a Division III student-athlete, proving that you can be both an exceptional student and athlete.​

Hawkeyes Secure Commitment from In-State Prep:

The Iowa Hawkeye football team has landed an in-state commitment for the Class of 2021 in Urbandale’s Max Llewellyn.

The 6-foot-5 defensive end reportedly chose Iowa over offers from Iowa State, Penn State, Missouri, Michigan State, Northwestern, Kansas, Kansas State, Western Michigan, Northern Illinois and a handful of FBS schools.

Llewellyn, a three-star recruit, is the 15th ranked prospect in the state of Iowa and is the 10th known commit for the Hawkeyes’ Class of 2021.