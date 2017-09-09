SPORTS SEPTEMBER 9, 2017

It was a classic clash between athletic teams from Mt. Pleasant High School and Washington High School. The 9th ranked and undefeated Washington Demon football team hosted the undefeated Panthers and the game wasn’t decided until the final horn sounded. Washington came from behind to pull out a 16-14 win, scoring all 16 points in the 2nd half and 9 of them in a thirty second span late in the 4th quarter. Mt. Pleasant took the lead in the 1st half with Brody McGhghy 2 yard run with 6:40 to play in the 1st half. David Blancas added the PAT and 7-0 was the score at halftime. Washington tied the game with 4 minutes to play in the 3rd period after recovering a fumbled punt deep in Panther territory. Then they built the lead to 16-7 as they kicked a 28 yard field goal and scored a pick-six as the game clock went under 4 minutes to play. Mt. Pleasant came back though and scored a TD and PAT with just over 90 seconds to play in the game, Zach Beason plowed in on a two yard QB sneak and Blancas added the point after. The ensuing Mt. Pleasant onside kick was recovered by Washington and the Demons ran out the clock. Mt. Pleasant is now 2-1 overall and 0-1 in district play, they host Oskaloosa in the HEROS NIGHT game this Friday on Evans Field. The Indians rolled over Ft. Madison Friday night 58-14.

Washington won the freshman game 27-18, the JV teams of the two schools meet Monday at 6 pm on Evans Field.

OTHER AREA FOOTBALL SCORES:

Davenport West 20 Burlington 13, Solon 47 Keokuk 7, West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville 34 Fairfield 14, Mediapolis 43 Gooselake Northeast 0, Central Lee 53 Davis County 14, L&M 38 Van Buren-Harmony Community 6, Iowa City Regina 56 Wapello 7, Wilton 48 Columbus Community 13, Cardinal 14 WMU 6, Midland Wyoming 66 Waco 33, Lone Tree 48 Springville 14.

Mt. Pleasant varsity volleyball team is at Wilton Tournament today, freshman volleyball at New London Tournament.

Iowa Wesleyan plays at home today against Crown College, kickoff is at 12 noon.

Iowa plays at Iowa State KILJ-FM 105.5 and KILJ-AM 1130 will be carrying the game.