Sports September 8th, 2018

The Mt Pleasant football played at home last night in their homecoming matchup with Central Lee. The theme of homecoming was “clip the Hawks” and the Panthers did exactly that, dominating their way to a 50-0 win. Mt Pleasant got things started with a 23 yard TD pass from Zach Beason to Levi Puig, the first passing score of the season. Next score came from Kyle Samples who took his first carry of the night for an 8 yard score. Panthers struck again on a goal line touchdown run by Logan Bass, and on the PAT Chase Lamm threw to Jacob Stukerjurgen for a 2 point conversion. With just over a minute left in the first half Tucker Johnson reeled in an 18 yard catch and run for a touchdown to go into halftime leading 29-0. In the 3rd quarter the Panthers blocked a punt and recovered it at the 9 yard line which turned to a rushing score from Levi Puig. Next possession Zac Beason ran in a QB keeper on the goal line for his 3rd touchdown of the game. With the 2nd string coming in the Panthers kept their foot on the gas with a red zone touchdown run by Orin Cantu, the PAT was made by Ethan Oilar. Right at the end of the game Chase Williamson made an interception which was the only take away in the game. The Kent Bennett player of the game was Levi Puig who scored 2 touchdowns and was a tough runner to bring down all night. Mt Pleasant is now 1-2 on the season and next week they host the Ottumwa Bulldogs.

Sports scheduled this week for Mt Pleasant:

Saturday: Freshman Volleyball playing in a tournament at New London 9am, Varsity Volleyball playing in a tournament at Wilton High School 9am

Area football games of interest:

New London continues their offensive explosion for a 71-12 win over Waco

Montezuma lost home field advantage but still got the win 34-20 on WMU

Clinton beat Burlington 27-14

Clear Creek-Amana 38-0 over Fort Madison

Washington won over Iowa City Liberty 35-19

Keokuk picking up their first win of the season over West Burlington 14-6

Oskaloosa beat Fairfield 28-14

Pella won at Norwalk 31-17

HLV Victor offense out ran Lone Tree 40-26

College football this week:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers travel to Eureka Illinois today to battle the Red Devils under the lights, kickoff is at 7pm.

It’s the biggest rivalry in the state of Iowa as the Hawkeyes and Cyclones prepare to duke it out in Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is at 4pm and pregame coverage will start at 2pm, for Hawkeye coverage tune into 105.5fm and for Cyclone coverage listen to 1130am. Both calls can be found on KILJ.com

New London native Jon Prottsman was inducted into the Regina Athletics Hall of Fame. He was the head softball coach there from 2007 to 2017. During his tenure he led them to 6 state tournament appearances and to 3 state titles in 2011, 2015, and 2017 plus were runner ups in 2016. He was named the Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2015. His combined record at Regina and HLV is 450 wins and 256 losses. He also spent 12 years as an assistant girl’s basketball coach at HLV, Regina, and Clear Creek-Amana. He spent 18 years as head boys basketball coach and 13 years as an assistant football coach at HLV where he was a teacher for 34 years.

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country will be running in the Les Duke invitational today. Tiger Volleyball is at home hosting Principia College at 10am this morning.

Former Iowa Wesleyan soccer player Tevin Yen is living out his lifelong dream of playing professional soccer. Yen was recently called up to the 18 man roster of the Cayman Islands National Team. During his playing days at Iowa Wesleyan he was captain of the soccer team, studied Criminal Justice, and was Homecoming King in 2017. He credits his time playing for Tigers head coach Tony Odorisio for his growth as a player. Yen and the Cayman National Team will open play in the Confederation of North Central American and Caribbean Association Football Nations League Qualifier against Jamaica tomorrow.