SPORTS SEPTEMBER 8, 2017

The MPHS girl’s Cross Country team ran in the Fairfield Invitational last night, finishing 3rd in the team race behind winner Ottumwa who scored 42 points, Ft. Madison was 2nd 65 points and the Panthers had 71. Sophomore Abby Ryon won the individual title and all five M.P. runners were in the top 23. Taylor Murray was 9th and Kendal Dascher 16th.

The MPHS boy’s cross country team won the team title with 47 points and Cody Mertens finished 1st and Kyle Vanderham 2nd , Cade Warner was 10th, Dalton Moyle 14th, Drake Warner 20th.

MPHS varsity volleyball team beat Keokuk on the road Thursday night 3 games to 1. Chiefs won the 1st game 25-23, then M.P. swept the other three 25-18, 26-24 and 25-16. Leading in kills was kalynn Batey, Ashlee Menke had 26 assists, Dani Broeker had 6 aces. Panthers are now 5-4 overall and (2-2) in the conference race. Freshman got there 3rd win in a row winning in 2 sets. The MPHS JV volleyball team won over Keokuk Thursday night by the scores of: 25-13, 23-25, 15-4.

OTHER AREA VOLLEYBALL SCORES:

#7 New London won in 3 over Waco, Van Buren-Harmony Community swept Notre Dame 3-0, WMU swept Lone Tree, Danville 3-0 over Cardinal of Eldon, Pekin beat Mediapolis 3-0, Iowa Mennonite 3-1 winner over Columbus Community.

The latest Iowa Girls High School volleyball poll has Holy Trinity Catholic ranked #2 in Class 1A, New London is 7th in that class. No other KILJ area teams are ranked.

Mt. Pleasant plays Class 3A District 5 football at 9th ranked Washington tonight. Both teams are undefeated, Washington is coming off a win last week over Mid Prairie while M.P. was rolling over Mediapolis. Freshman teams will play at 5 pm, varsity kickoff scheduled for 7:30. KILJ-FM 105.5 and kilj.com will broadcast live beginning with pregame at 6:30 and will wrap up at 11:30 pm with the Radio Iowa Statewide High School Football Scoreboard.

Football Schedule for Friday September 8th, 2017

8 Man District 4

English Valleys, North English at Baxter ( (ND))

Iowa Valley, Marengo at Easton Valley

Midland, Wyoming at WACO (BOTH GOT 1ST WINS LAST WEEK)

Springville at Lone Tree

Class “A” District 6

Cardinal, Eldon at Winfield-Mt. Union (CARDINAL WON BY A POINT LAST YEAR)

Montezuma at Pekin

North Mahaska, New Sharon at Lynnville-Sully

NEW LONDON HAS A BYE WEEK

Class 1A District 4

Columbus Community at Wilton

Highland at Sigourney-Keota

Van Buren-Harmony Community at Louisa-Muscatine

Wapello at Regina, Iowa City(REGINA 0-2 BOTH LOSES TO 3A TEAMS)

Class 2A District 5

Mid-Prairie at West Liberty

Mount Vernon at Camanche

Northeast, Goose Lake at Mediapolis (MEPO BEAT EM LAST YEAR ON THE ROAD)

Williamsburg at Anamosa

Class 3A District 5

Mount Pleasant at Washington (KILJ HAS THE ACTION BEGINNING AT 6:30 PM)

Fairfield at West Burlington (FALCONS ARE STRUGGLING, IT’S THEIR HOMECOMING)

Fort Madison at Oskaloosa (BLOODHOUNDS UNDEFEATED, BEST START IN YEARS)

#1 Solon at Keokuk (2007 STATE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM WILL BE HONORED)

Class 4A District 8

Burlington at Davenport, West (GRAYHOUNDS WINLESS)

The Iowa Wesleyan University men’s soccer team played their second match of the week Thursday. The Tigers took on Hannibal-LaGrange University in a non-conference matchup. The Trojans handed the Tigers their second loss this week, defeating IW by a score of 6-1.

Dylan Lawerence scored the Tiger goal, scoring on assists by David Chaves Duran and Pablo Garcia.

Iowa Wesleyan will open up at home on Sunday, September 10th. They will host Grinnell College in a 1 pm match. IW is now 1-2 on the season.