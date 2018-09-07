Sports September 7th, 2018

Mt Pleasant Cross Country traveled over to Fairfield yesterday and despite the rainy weather the Panthers trucked right through the mud for a great performance. For the boy’s team Cody Mertens finished in 1st place with a time of 16:19, Dalton Moyle finished in 3rd 17:14 for the Panthers top 10 finishers. The team finished in 5th place with 135 points. Fairfield was 1st, Oskaloosa in 2nd, Ottumwa in 3rd, and Danville-New London in 4th. The Panther girls’ team had a great showing yesterday winning the team title. The Panthers had 59 points which was 12 points than runner up Ottumwa. Abby Ryon finished in 2nd place with a finish of 19:22. After the Panthers it was Ottumwa in 2nd, Oskaloosa in 3rd, and Danville-New London in 4th.

MP Middle school cross country participated in a muddy, slippery, soggy 1.5 mile course. The girls were led off by Audrey Lord’s 3rd place finish with a time of 10:46. She was followed by Belle Meador (16th), Elsie Lange (23rd), Natalie McCormick (40th), and Addison Bentler (41st). On the boys side, MP was paced by Kyler Stott’s 6th place finish. Rounding out the top five was Ben Carthey (12th), Owen Vansickel (32nd), Will Robertson(42nd), and Tyler Johnson(51st). No team scores were kept. The team will travel to Fort Madison on Spetember 13th.

Today is the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Kaufman Athletic Training and Fitness Center in Wayland. The ribbon cutting will be at 1pm and they will host a public open house on September 14th from 5pm-6:30pm. The center is located at 706 North Pearl Street.

Due to high waters in Montezuma the Winfield-Mt Union football game will be flipped and the Wolves will be hosting Montezuma tonight. With the switch that means tonight will have all Henry County teams playing in Henry County.

Sports scheduled this week for Mt Pleasant:

Friday: Varsity Football hosting Central Lee for Homecoming, 7:30pm, 105.5fm and kilj.com. With homecoming this week there is no team meal but Sophomores through Seniors, cheerleaders, and coaches will be having homecoming breakfast on Friday at 6:30am at the United Methodist Church. They will be having eggs, bacon, hash brown casserole, and donuts.

Saturday: Freshman Volleyball playing in a tournament at New London 9am, Varsity Volleyball playing in a tournament at Wilton High School 9am

Area football games of interest:

Burlington at Clinton

Fort Madison at Clear Creek-Amana

Iowa City Liberty at Washington

West Burlington at Keokuk

Fairfield at Oskaloosa

Pella at Norwalk

Lone Tree at HLV Victor

WACO at New London

Montezuma at Winfield-Mt Union

College football this week:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers travel to Eureka Illinois this Saturday to battle the Red Devils under the lights, kickoff is at 7pm.

It’s the biggest rivalry in the state of Iowa as the Hawkeyes and Cyclones prepare to duke it out in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4pm and pregame coverage will start at 2pm, for Hawkeye coverage tune into 105.5fm and for Cyclone coverage listen to 1130am. Both calls can be found on KILJ.com