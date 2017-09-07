SPORTS SEPTEMBER 7, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s golf team competed in their first event of the 2017 fall season Wednesday. They were one of twelve teams to participate in the Clarke Fall Invitational at the South Course, Eagle Ridge Resort. The Tigers turned in a team score of 332 to place ninth overall.

Kiley Miller led the way for Iowa Wesleyan. Miller shot a 78, six strokes over par, to tie for ninth place individually. Brock Butler tied for 24th after turning in an 82 on his scorecard. Jeff Cox was the last member of the team to place inside the top 40 individuals. Cox tied for 39th place with a score of 85 on the day.

The Tigers will return to action on Saturday, September 9. They will begin day one of the Wartburg Invite at Blue Top Ridge Golf Course.

Iowa Wesleyan University’s women’s volleyball team took on Webster University in Wednesday night in St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference action. The Tigers entered the match still looking for their first win of the season. IW suffered a 3-0 loss to the Gorloks, falling 21-25, 14-25, and 23-25 in straight sets.

Sydney Ellsworth led the Tigers with three kills on the night. Ariel Smale had a team high 16 digs and 25 assists for the Tigers, while Jenna Murphy added 15 digs.

Iowa Wesleyan will travel to Jacksonville, Illinois this Saturday. They will take on Greenville University at 1 pm and MacMurray College at 3 pm.

Mt. Pleasant High School has one member of their girl’s cross country team ranked in Class 3A this week with Abby Ryon who is ranked 18th, they also have two members of their boy’s cross country team ranked this week in Class 3A. Cody Mertens is ranked 10th and Kyle Vanderham is 25th. The Panthers run at the Fairfield Invitational

The Mt. Pleasant Varsity Football pre-game meal this tonight will be sponsored by Quality Equipment & The Press Box Grill and Bar! The 2-0 MPHS Panther varsity football team thanks you for your support!

Football Schedule for Friday September 8th, 2017

8 Man District 4

English Valleys, North English at Baxter ( (ND))

Iowa Valley, Marengo at Easton Valley

Midland, Wyoming at WACO, Wayland

Springville at Lone Tree

Class “A” District 6

Cardinal, Eldon at Winfield-Mt. Union

Montezuma at Pekin

North Mahaska, New Sharon at Lynnville-Sully

Class 1A District 4

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction at Wilton

Highland, Riverside at Sigourney-Keota

Van Buren Community at Louisa-Muscatine

Wapello at Regina, Iowa City

Class 2A District 5

Mid-Prairie, Wellman at West Liberty

Mount Vernon at Camanche

Northeast, Goose Lake at Mediapolis

Williamsburg at Anamosa

Class 3A District 5

Mount Pleasant at Washington

Fairfield at West Burlington

Fort Madison at Oskaloosa

Solon at Keokuk

Class 4A District 8

Burlington at Davenport, West

Imagine beating cancer not once, but four times.

Now imagine beating cancer four times before the age of 12.

That’s what Flynn Lanferman has faced. Flynn is the Kid Captain for this week’s Iowa vs Iowa State football battle in Ames on Saturday.

When Flynn turned 3, his parents, Deana and Jeremy, noticed changes in his sleep pattern and some physical health issues. Flynn underwent some testing and when the test results arrived, and Deana was told an ambulance was waiting to take Flynn to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. There, the Lanfermans received news no parent wants to hear: Flynn was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a fast-growing cancer that affects the bone marrow and white blood cells.

Flynn underwent three-and-a-half years of chemotherapy treatment with few problems. Treatment ended in May 2011, and he began monthly blood tests to monitor his cell counts. In November 2011, one of Flynn’s tests revealed his cancer had returned.

Flynn underwent four months of treatment, and his care team introduced the idea of a bone marrow transplant.

Flynn’s diseased bone marrow needed to be replaced with new marrow to produce healthy blood cells, so he underwent a transplant in March 2012.

For the next two years, Flynn visited the hospital for checkups but learned in May 2015 that he wasn’t done fighting—he had relapsed for a second time. Again, he underwent chemotherapy and prepared for a stem cell transplant that July. Another relapse, his third, came just 10 months after his transplant.

This time, Flynn’s father donated his bone marrow for the transplant in September 2016.

The Lanfermans are grateful to Flynn’s UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital care team for all they’ve done for their son. Throughout his journey, Flynn has maintained a positive attitude. He has advice for others facing a similar diagnosis.

“Everything is going to be all right,” says Flynn. “Be brave and battle this cancer until it’s gone.”