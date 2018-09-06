Sports September 6th, 2018

For the second time this week the weather has shortened a match for the Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer team. The Tigers were trailing by one at the end of the first half to Hannibal-LaGrange but were able to tie it up 1-1 in the 68th minute. Lightning then caused a delay with 10 minutes left in the game but the contest was declared a tie. The lone score for the Tigers was from Mariano Mateo on a reset following a foul, an assist was credited to Pedro Castro. Chris Remmer was kepper for IW and saw six shots on goal and recorded 5 saves. The Tigers are now 1-1-1 on the season and will host Coe College this Sunday in East Lake Park at 1pm.

Tomorrow is the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Kaufman Athletic Training and Fitness Center in Wayland. The ribbon cutting will be at 1pm and they will host a public open house on September 14th from 5pm-6:30pm. The center is located at 706 North Pearl Street.

Due to high waters in Montezuma the Winfield-Mt Union football game will be flipped and the Wolves will be hosting Montezuma tomorrow night. With the switch that means tomorrow night will have all Henry County teams playing in Henry County.

Mt Pleasant JV Football crossed the Mighty Mississippi to play West Hancock in Illinois on Tuesday night and the Panthers dominated the Titans 51-0. Panther offense put up 38 points in just the first half. At the end of the game Mt Pleasant racked up 328 yards on offense, 215 passing yards and 113 rushing yards. Brody Bender went 13/20 on pass attempts for 215 yards with 4 TDs and 1 INT. Orin Cantu rushed 9 times for 97 yards. Khang Troung caught 3 passes for 57 yards and a TD, Brevin Wilson caught 3 balls for 50 yards and a TD, Mitchell Moothart and Klayton Kleinkopf both had 1 catch for TDs. On defense it was Klayton Kleinkopf leading the way with 13 total tackles. The JV team is now 2-1 on the year.

Mt Pleasant 7th and 8th grade football hosted Mediapolis on Tuesday night. 7th grade won their game 30-6, Offensive MVP was Payton Hagans, and Defensive MVP was Harmon Ensminger. The 8th grade team lost their game to the Bulldogs 30-14, Koen Dorothy and Reean Seberg scored both touchdowns. Carter Amos scored a 2 point conversion on a pass from Jacob Richtman. Leading tacklers were Zerek Venghaus, Reean Seberg, and Bowen Davis with 6 tackles each.

Sports scheduled this week for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: Cross Country MS/JV/Varsity running at Waterworks Park in Fairfield. Competing against Burlington, Cardinal, Central Lee, Chariton, Danville, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Highland, Iowa Mennonite, Lone Tree, Notre Dame, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pekin, Van Buren, Wapello, Washington, Winfield-Mt Union

Friday: Varsity Football hosting Central Lee for Homecoming, 7:30pm, 105.5fm and kilj.com. With homecoming this week there is no team meal but Sophomores through Seniors, cheerleaders, and coaches will be having homecoming breakfast on Friday at 6:30am at the United Methodist Church. They will be having eggs, bacon, hash brown casserole, and donuts.

Saturday: Freshman Volleyball playing in a tournament at New London 9am, Varsity Volleyball playing in a tournament at Wilton High School 9am

Area football games of interest:

Burlington at Clinton

Fort Madison at Clear Creek-Amana

Iowa City Liberty at Washington

West Burlington at Keokuk

Fairfield at Oskaloosa

Pella at Norwalk

Lone Tree at HLV Victor

WACO at New London

Montezuma at Winfield-Mt Union

The Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has named Sierra Howardson the Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week. Howardson beat out 29 other runners to finish first in the Bill Buxton Invitational last Friday. Her time of 16:56 which was just over 20 seconds faster than the second place finisher. Her great performance lifted the Tigers to a 3rd place team finish in their first meet.

College football this week:

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers travel to Eureka Illinois this Saturday to battle the Red Devils under the lights, kickoff is at 7pm.

It’s the biggest rivalry in the state of Iowa as the Hawkeyes and Cyclones prepare to duke it out in Kinnick Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is at 4pm and pregame coverage will start at 2pm, for Hawkeye coverage tune into 105.5fm and for Cyclone coverage listen to 1130am. Both calls can be found on KILJ.com