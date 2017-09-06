SPORTS SEPTEMBER 6, 2017

The Mt. Pleasant high School varsity volleyball team got their first conference win in three sets over the Washington Demons 25-21, 25-20, 25-17.

Panther Freshman got their second conference win in three sets 25-23, 24-26, 15-11

OTHER AREA VOLLEYBALL SCORES: West Burlington swept Danville, #2 Holy Trinity Catholic swept Waco, #7 New London won in 3 games over Van Buren-Harmony Community. Central Lee swept Cardinal, Wapello in 3 over Lone tree, IMS beat WMU 3-2, Highland swept Columbus Community.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School Panther 7th grade football team beat Mediapolis 26-16 on Evans Field Tuesday night.

Reean Seberg scored 4 TDs. 2 receiving, 1 rushing, 1 kick return

Zerek Venghaus threw for 2 TDS

Jacob Richtman had an INT and caught a 2 point conversion

Gabriel Feldman had an INT

Aaiden Ashton, Jacob Ensminger, Seberg and Venghaus led the team on defense

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade football team won over Mediapolis 28-0. DeQuan Trent scored 3 touchdowns, Sam Jerrell threw 2 touchdown passes to Trent. Dylan Hagans led the defense with 9 tackles, Cooper Keldgore had an interception.

The Mt. Pleasant Varsity Football pre-game meal this Thursday night will be sponsored by Quality Equipment & The Press Box Grill and Bar! The 2-0 MPHS Panther varsity football team thanks you for your support!

The Tiger men’s soccer team of Iowa Wesleyan University hit the road tuesday afternoon to take on the Kohawks in men’s soccer action at Coe College in Cedar Rapids. Although IW outshot Coe, the Tigers suffered a 2-0 loss, their first of the season.

Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action on September 7th. They will travel to Hannibal-LaGrange University for a 5 pm start. The Tigers are now 1-1 on the season.

Don’t’ forget there are Hunter Safety Courses coming up for Henry and Jefferson Counties. Henry County’s class will be held on September 16th and Jefferson County on October 7th. Contact your conservation office or recorder’s office for more info.