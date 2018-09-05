Sports September 5th, 2018

Mt Pleasant volleyball played on the road last night at Washington. In the Freshman game the Panthers won in 2 sets 25-9/25-17, JV team defeated the Demons in 2 sets 25-11/25-18. The Varsity team lost in 4 sets (won their set 25/15) 25-19/25-22/25-13, leading the team in digs was Lyndi Vantiger, leading in kills was Maggie Cristoforo, and Hannah Hess was the leading blocker.

Winfield-Mt Union Volleyball played at Wapello last night and the Wolves won in 5 sets with their winning sets 25-22/25-22/22-15. Leading in kills was Jenna Buffington, leading in digs was Kyndal Townsley, and top blocker was Anna Hudson.

#14 New London Volleyball played host to Danville last night. Tigers won in 5 sets, winning their sets 25-15/25-21/15-12. Addie Pry was the leader in kills, leading in digs was Kristin Rohdy, and Sophie Lounsbury led the Tigers in blocks and aces.

Mediapolis Bullettes were at home against Highland where they won in 3 sets, 25-15/25-17/25-10. Ruthie Jahn and Helaina Hillyard combined for 21 kills in the win.

Mt Pleasant JV Football traveled over the Mississippi River to play West Hancock in Illinois last night and the Panthers dominated the Titans 51-0. Panther offense put up 38 points in just the first half. At the end of the game Mt Pleasant racked up 328 yards on offense, 215 passing yards and 113 rushing yards. Brody Bender went 13/20 on pass attempts for 215 yards with 4 TDs and 1 INT. Orin Cantu rushed 9 times for 97 yards. Khang Troung caught 3 passes for 57 yards and a TD, Brevin Wilson caught 3 balls for 50 yards and a TD, Mitchell Moothart and Klayton Kleinkopf both had 1 catch for TDs. On defense it was Klayton Kleinkopf leading the way with 13 total tackles. The JV team is now 2-1 on the year.

Mt Pleasant 7th and 8th grade football hosted Mediapolis last night. 7th grade won their game 30-6, Offensive MVP was Payton Hagans, and Defensive MVP was Harmon Ensminger. The 8th grade team lost their game to the Bulldogs 30-14, Koen Dorothy and Reean Seberg scored both touchdowns. Carter Amos scored a 2 point conversion on a pass from Jacob Richtman. Leading tacklers were Zerek Venghaus, Reean Seberg, and Bowen Davis with 6 tackles each.

Sports scheduled this week for Mt Pleasant:

Thursday: Cross Country MS/JV/Varsity running at Waterworks Park in Fairfield. Competing against Burlington, Cardinal, Central Lee, Chariton, Danville, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Highland, Iowa Mennonite, Lone Tree, Notre Dame, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pekin, Van Buren, Wapello, Washington, Winfield-Mt Union

Friday: Varsity Football hosting Central Lee for Homecoming, 7:30pm, 105.5fm and kilj.com. With homecoming this week there is no team meal but Sophomores through Seniors, cheerleaders, and coaches will be having homecoming breakfast on Friday at 6:30am at the United Methodist Church. They will be having eggs, bacon, hash brown casserole, and donuts.

Saturday: Freshman Volleyball playing in a tournament at New London 9am, Varsity Volleyball playing in a tournament at Wilton High School 9am

Today is the deadline to sign up for the Panther Cheerleading Camp for ages K-5th. This camp will teach skills such as jumps and chants. The camp will meet for two practices on September 13th and 14th in Cottrell Gym and then perform before the Mt Pleasant Varsity Football game against Ottumwa on the 14th. The fee to attend is $20 for residents and $25 for non-residents. For more information contact Mt Pleasant Parks and Rec at 319-385-1475 or mpparkandrec@gmail.com

Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball traveled to Pella last night for a non-conference matchup with Central College and lost in 3 sets 25-11/25-23/25-20. Leading the Tigers in kills was Lida Landre, top blocker was Addison Buscher, and Jenna Murphy led in digs.

The Saint Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has named Iowa Wesleyan’s Sierra Howardson the Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week. Howardson beat out 29 other runners to finish first in the Bill Buxton Invitational last Friday. Her time of 16:56 which was just over 20 seconds faster than the second place finisher. Her great performance lifted the Tigers to a 3rd place team finish in their first meet.

Following Saturday’s season opener vs Cornell College, Iowa Wesleyan QB Demarcus Collins was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Collins threw for 320 yards with 1 passing touchdown and also ran for 2 scores including a 45 yard run where he dropped the snap but picked it up and took it all the way to the house.