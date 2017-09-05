SPORTS SEPTEMBER 5, 2017

Club Championships were decided at the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club Monday. The men’s championship was won by Kiley Miller over Bo Vitale. The two were teamates at Iowa Wesleyan last year, Vitale is graduated and Miller returns for another season. The 3rd place consolation match was won by Patrick Zelinski over Jim Becker. The Presidents bracket was won by Rob Zeglen over Steven Cox. On the women’s side Natalie Taylor won the championship over Gayle Rupp.