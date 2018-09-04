Sports September 4th, 2018

In the Mt Pleasant Golf & Country Club Championship yesterday Kiley Miller defeated Mike Wilson to be named Club Champion. Wilson finished 2nd followed by Patrick Zielinski at 3rd and Bo Vitale in 4th place. In the presidential flight Jacob Moffett was Champion and Doug Kennedy finished in 2nd place.

Sports scheduled this week for Mt Pleasant:

Tuesday: 7th & 8th grade football vs Mediapolis 4:30pm/5:30pm

Freshman/JV/Varsity Volleyball @ Washington 5:45pm-7:30pm

JV Football @ West Hancock Illinois 6pm

Thursday: Cross Country MS/JV/Varsity running at Waterworks Park in Fairfield. Competing against Burlington, Cardinal, Central Lee, Chariton, Danville, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Highland, Iowa Mennonite, Lone Tree, Notre Dame, Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Pekin, Van Buren, Wapello, Washington, Winfield-Mt Union

Friday: Varsity Football hosting Central Lee for Homecoming, 7:30pm, 105.5fm and kilj.com

Saturday: Freshman Volleyball playing in a tournament at New London 9am, Varsity Volleyball playing in a tournament at Wilton High School 9am

Mt Pleasant Freshman Volleyball hosted a tournament in Panther Gym on Saturday morning. They defeated Davis County 21-17/21-17, then lost to Van Buren in 3 sets 21-11/21-13/15-12, and then finished the tournament with a win over Burlington in 3 sets 21-9/21-16/15-6.

Following Saturday’s season opener vs Cornell College, IWU QB Demarcus Collins was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Collins threw for 320 yards with 1 passing touchdown and also ran for 2 scores including a 45 yard run where he dropped the snap but picked it up and took it all the way to the house.

Tiger Soccer started their season over the weekend. The men’s team traveled to Pella to play Central College on Saturday but due to weather play was suspended. The game was made up on Sunday where the Tigers won in overtime 2-1. Then on Monday the Tigers hit the road to Cedar Rapids to play Mount Mercy University and lost a close game 2-1. Their next game is tomorrow when they travel down to play Hannibal-LaGrange University.

The women’s team had their first game of the season rained out last Tuesday so their first game on the field was on Sunday against Alverno College. The game had quite a bit of offense with Alverno winning 7-4. Emmy Rodriguez recorded a hat trick in her Tiger debut and Grace Alongi scored her first goal of the season. Their next game will be on Saturday on the road at North Central University in St Paul Minnesota.

Tiger Volleyball played a pair of matches on Saturday, first beating Knox College in 3 sets 25-21/25-8/25-16. Then fell to Anderson University in 3 sets 25-20/25-18/28-26. Their next game is tonight in Pella against Central College.