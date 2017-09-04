SPORTS SEPTEMBER 4, 2017

Iowa Wesleyan opened up the 2017 football season at Cornell College. The Tigers struggled in the second half and suffered a 62-25 loss to the Rams. The Tigers will open up at home next week. They will host Crown College on September 9th with a 12 pm kickoff.

OTHER COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCORES: Iowa 24 Wyoming 3, Iowa State 42 UNI 24, Kansas State 55 Central Arkansas 19–K-State quarterback former Mediapolis athlete Jesse Ertz threw for 4 touchdowns.

Mt. Pleasant girl’s and boy’s cross country teams both ran at the Pella Invitational Saturday. The Panther girls came in 5th out of 9 teams in the large school division. They were just behind Gilbert, one of the four ranked 3A teams they faced. The girls were led by Abby Ryon who was 2nd in 19:47. Taylor Murray was 16th in 21:23. The pack of Kelsey Notestein, Kendall Dascher, and Cristina Carthey finished in 32, 36, and 37th M.P. will be facing conference teams this week at Fairfield on Thursday and get their first chance to see where they stack up in conference.

Gilbert won the boy’s title with 34 points, MPHS was 5th with 120 points. Here are the placings for the Panther boy’s team: 2nd Cody Mertens 16:54, 6th Kyle Vanderham 17:11, 26th Dalton Moyle 18:11, 39th Drake Snavely 19:00, 47th Dakota Triska 19:13, 69th Joey Holtkamp 20:34, 70th Logan White 23:07.

.The Iowa Wesleyan University men’s soccer team started the 2017 season off on a high note. The Tigers picked up their first win of year with a 2-1 victory over Buena Vista University.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger women’s soccer team hosted Rockford University in their home opener Saturday afternoon. Iowa Wesleyan was shutout 7-0. Sunday the Tigers hosted Bethel University and lost 15-0.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball team traveled to Monmouth, Saturday to play two matches. The Tigers took on Monmouth College in the first match of the day, and faced Lincoln Christian University in their final match. Wesleyan lost 3-0 against both teams, falling. Jenna Murphy (FR/Pella, IA) was named to the All-Tournament team for her play in both matches.

Mt. Pleasant High School football team is still undefeated, they moved to 2-0 with a 37-7 win on Evans Field Friday night against Mediapolis. Brody McGhghy scored 3 touchdowns and Zach Beason ran for a score and threw for two more. McGhghy rushed for 175 yards and Zach Beason threw for 233 yards to lead the Panther offense. Kieran Kohorst caught a 12 yard TD pass and David Blancas kicked a 29 yard field goal also. The only Mediapolis score came with 7 seconds to go in the game when Cauy Massner threw a 30 yard TD pass to Weston Hartman. Mediapolis is 1-1 on the year and will host Goose Lake Northeast Friday night. The Panthers are 2-0 and will travel to Washington to play the Demons who won over Mid Prairie 55-7 Friday night.

In the JV game Mt. Pleasant won 24-0 over Mediapolis.