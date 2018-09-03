Sports September 3rd, 2018

College football kicked off all across the country on Saturday including here in Southeast Iowa.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tigers were under the lights of Evans Field on Saturday night as they hosted the Cornell College Rams. The Rams jumped out to a fast start scoring 21 unanswered points throughout the first and early second quarter. Tigers finally struck back on a 6 yard run by QB Demarcus Collins. Midway through the 2nd quarter the Rams would score again but miss the extra point so at halftime it was 27-7. In the 3rd quarter Collins dropped a snap on the ground but was able to pick it up and sped off to a 45 yard TD run. Then at the end of the 3rd quarter the officials gauged the weather and called for a lightning delay that lasted around 45 minutes. The Tigers and Rams would trade possessions and with 27 seconds left in the game Collins connected with WR Dylan McDonald to give the final score of 27-21. On offense Demarcus Collins was 23/43 on pass attempts for 320 yards with 1 TD, he also ran for 55 yards with 2 TDs but did have a couple fumbles and lost one. Leading rusher was Akenyon Bagley who ran 14 times for 93 yards and leading receiver was Jacob Santos who had 7 catches for 110 yards. The Tigers start a 3 game road trip this week traveling to Eureka College to play the Red Devils and that will be another night game with a 7pm kickoff.

The Iowa Hawkeyes started the new season in Kinnick Stadium hosting the Northern Illinois Huskies. The first half had Hawkeye fans a little nervous with Iowa leading 3-0 at halftime. Iowa found their rhythm in the 2nd half scoring 30 straight points which included a safety forced by the defense. The Huskies did score a touchdown in the final minutes to give the final score of 33-7. QB Nathan Stanley went 11/23 on pass attempts for 108 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT. In the rushing game Toren Young led the team with 84 yards off only 8 carries and he was able to score. The leading receiver was former Chariton Charger TJ Hockenson who had 4 catches for 64 yards. On defense Kristian Welch led the Hawkeyes with 11 total tackles. This week is the Cy-Hawk Rivalry game with Iowa hosting Iowa State in Kinnick Stadium, pregame coverage starts at 2pm on both 105.5fm/1130am and online at kilj.com.

Speaking of the Cyclones they were scheduled to start their season on Saturday night hosting South Dakota State in Jack Trice Stadium but due to the severe thunderstorm that passed through the state both head coaches elected to cancel the game. In a state from Iowa State they expressed their disappointment in both the weather and that they will not be able to schedule a rematch with the Jack Rabbits because their bye weeks are on different weeks. The Cyclones bye week is October 20th and they will try to find another opponent to come play in Ames. Iowa State was not the only team forced to cancel due to weather, the Nebraska Cornhuskers were supposed to kick off the Scott Frost era at home against Akron but it was cancelled.

Mt Pleasant Cross Country was scheduled to run at Central College on Saturday but it was canceled due to weather.

The Mt Pleasant Panther football team hit the road Friday night to Pella to play the #4 ranked Dutch. The Panthers lost their first road game by final score 35-6. The Dutch led at halftime 14-0 and then went up 35-0 to start the continuous clock. The Panthers finally got their first score in the 4th quarter on a 1 yard QB keeper by Zach Beason. All 5 of the Pella touchdowns were scored by Aaron Downs, 4 receiving and 1 rushing. The Panther offense has struggled to find their rhythm in the first two games, last week they scored on another goal line Beason run in the first quarter and then had 6 scoreless quarters until the 4th last night. The Panthers will be looking to jump start the offense this week in their homecoming matchup with the Central Lee Hawks coming to town. For the MP Freshman team they lost 36-0 at Pella, and on Thursday night the Panther JV team hosted and defeated the Dutch 22-12.

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country ran their first meet on Friday in Indianola. The women’s team finished 3rd out of five and the men’s team ended in 4th out of five. On the women’s team Sierra Howardson, the former Fort Madison Bloodhound, impressed in her debut finishing as the top individual runner with a time of 16:56 finishing 21 seconds ahead of second place. Allison Norris turned in the next best time for the Tigers and just missed the top 10 with a time of 18:31. The women’s team finished with a team time of 1:52:55. The men’s team finished with a total time of 2:11:27. Joel Amor was the highest finisher for the team with a time of 21:31 and finished 14th. Matt Klundt was just outside of the top 20 and ended with a time of 24:17.

Iowa Wesleyan Volleyball played two matches on Saturday and spilt 1-1. They defeated Knox College in 3 sets (25-21, 25-8, 25-16) and then lost to Anderson University in 3 sets (25-20, 25-18, 28-26)