SPORTS SEPTEMBER 30, 2017

The theme for the Mt. Pleasant High School 2017 homecoming week was “Cage the Falcons” of West Burlington-Notre Dame-Danville, the Falcons flew around Evans Field for almost two quarters before the Mt. Pleasant Panthers put them in the cage and kept them there for a 14-3 homecoming and district win. WB-ND-DAN got on the board 1st with a 26 yard field goal by Slater Gifford with just under 3 minutes left in the 1st quarter. Mt. Pleasant lit up their side of the board with 1:26 to go in the half with a 49 yard TD pass from A limping Zach Beason to Chase Lamm. David Blancas added the PAT and at halftime it was a 7-3 Panther lead. The rest of the scoring happened early in the 2nd half when Logan Bass scored on a 1 yard run, Blancas kicked the point after and that was the cushion the Panther team would set on the rest of the game. Logan Bass ended as the leading M.P. rusher with 66 yards on 14 carries. Zach Beason operating on a sprained left ankle suffered early in the game was 16 of 23 for 187 yards 1 touchdown and 1 interception. Mt. Pleasant tight end Kieran Kohorst left the game with a sore shoulder but will return for this week’s game with Solon on Evans Field, the Spartans won 48-0 over Ft. Madison Friday night.

In the freshman game Mt. Pleasant won 35-7.

OTHER AREA SCORES:

Iowa City West 49 Burlington 0

Washington 63 Keokuk 0

Oskaloosa 54 Fairfield 0

New London 63 Cardinal of Eldon 12

Montezuma 35 WMU 0

Lone Tree 62 Waco 25

Mediapolis 21 West Liberty 20

Central Lee 16 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 14

Sigourney-Keota 48 Columbus 6

Highland 13 Van Buren Community 12

Wapello 28 L&M 12

IWU Tiger Football team 1-3 (1-2) hosts the Eureka Red Devils 2-2 (2-1) 6 PM Saturday night. The Iowa Wesleyan University Athletic Department and the Mount Pleasant Kiwanis Club will host a Youth Night at the Tiger Football game on September 30th.

Mount Pleasant Community School District students in grades K-8 will receive free admission to Iowa Wesleyan University’s next home football game. The first one hundred K-8 students in the gate will receive a free t-shirt and glow light to wave at halftime.

Iowa travels to Michigan State for Big Ten football, airtime on KILJ-FM 105.5 is 1 pm with kickoff at 3 pm

Iowa State fell to Texas Thursday night 17-7

UNI travels to Southern Illinois

The days are getting shorter, nights are getting cooler and treestands are being moved into place. For bow hunters, the long wait is nearly over. Iowa’s archery deer season begins Sunday Oct. 1.

An estimated 62,000 bow hunters will purchase more than 90,000 deer licenses this year. On average, bow hunters take 12 trips to the timber and spend more than three hours out each time before the season suspends on Dec. 2 to make way for the shotgun hunters.

The Iowa DNR has information on the number of antlerless deer licenses available, locations of hunter education classes, and maps of available public and private hunting land, a list of lockers participating in Help Us Stop Hunger, and more at www.iowadnr.gov/deer

All deer taken must be reported using the harvest reporting system by midnight the day after the deer is recovered. Accurately reporting the kill is an important part of Iowa’s deer management program and plays a vital role in managing deer populations and future hunting opportunities.

A popular program offering landscape-quality trees at a deep discount to Alliant Energy customers will be held at six locations across Iowa this fall including Lee County.

Alliant Energy’s Operation ReLeaf helps their customers save energy in their homes using trees to create summer shade and winter wind breaks.

Through the program, Alliant Energy residential customers may purchase high quality trees for $25 each, on a first-come, first-served basis. These trees typically retail for between $65 and $125.

Advanced order is highly recommended, and advance purchase is limited to two trees per household. Order forms are available online at www.alliantenergy.com/releaf.

Lee County’s distribution location is at the Lee County Conservation Center

Oct. 5th from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

A Tree planting and care workshop will be held 5:45 p.m.