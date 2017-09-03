SPORTS SEPTEMBER 3, 2017

Iowa Wesleyan opened up the 2017 football season at Cornell College. The Tigers struggled in the second half and suffered a 62-25 loss to the Ram,The Tigers will open up at home next week. They will host Crown College on September 9th with a 12 pm kickoff.

Iowa 24 Wyoming 3, Iowa State 42 UNI 24, Kansas State 55 Central Arkansas 19–K-State quarterback former Mediapolis athlete Jesse Ertz threw for 4 touchdowns.

Mt. Pleasant girl’s and boy’s cross country teams both finished 4th at Pella Invitational. Mid Prairie won the girl’s division, Panther Abby Ryon was 4th individually for the Panthers. Gilbert won the boy’s title, Cody Mertens finished 2nd individually for MPHS.

The Iowa Wesleyan University men’s soccer team started the 2017 season off on a high note. The Tigers picked up their first win of year with a 2-1 victory over Buena Vista University.

The Iowa Wesleyan Tiger women’s soccer team hosted Rockford University in their home opener Saturday afternoon. Iowa Wesleyan was shutout 7-0, falling to 0-1 on the season.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball team traveled to Monmouth, Saturday to play two matches. The Tigers took on Monmouth College in the first match of the day, and faced Lincoln Christian University in their final match. Wesleyan lost 3-0 against both teams, falling. Jenna Murphy (FR/Pella, IA) was named to the All-Tournament team for her play in both matches.