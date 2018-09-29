Sports September 29th, 2018

Mt Pleasant football hosted the Keokuk Chiefs in district action last night and dominated their way to a 53-0 victory, their 4th straight win. On the opening kickoff Mt Pleasant had a miscue on the return and was downed at the 5 yard line but Zac Beason and the offense marched all the way down the field to have Logan Bass score on a 7 yard touchdown run. Next score came from Zac Beason who scrambled for around 13 yards for his 7th rushing touchdown on the season. When Keokuk got the ball back Bryce Anderson on defense intercepted a pass almost immediately and the offense took advantage scoring on a 38 yard touchdown run from Kyle Samples to lead 20-0. Next possession the Panthers were pinned on 4th and 16 but Beason threw a perfect pass to Rylan Seberg in the back of the end zone for a 32 yard score and the next possession Seberg took an end around run 32 yards for another score. Tucker Johnson caught a 24 yard touchdown pass to put Mt Pleasant up 40-0. The first time the Panthers had to punt the Chiefs muffed it and Chase Williamson recovered it at the 5 yard line, then Kyle Samples scored with time expiring to give a halftime lead of 46-0. Big stat from the first half, Mt Pleasant was 6-6 on scoring a touchdown to start the game. The only score in the 2nd half came late in the 4th quarter from Orin Cantu to give the final score of 53-0. The Chiefs did try and score in the last minute but the Panthers defense stayed strong and held on for their 3rd shutout performance of the season. The Kent Bennett Player of the Game was Tucker Johnson. Mt Pleasant improves to 4-2 on the season and next week they face the Solon Spartans who are currently sitting at the top of the district and ranked 8th in the RPI.

Other Week 6 games of interest:

HLV Victor held on to win over Waco 48-36

New London wins homecoming with another blowout 82-8 over Winfield-Mt Union

Mediapolis got an early lead but Columbus Community made a comeback but Bulldogs stay undefeated 55-40

Fairfield rebounds this week beating Fort Madison 42-14

Solon stays undefeated beating Washington 37-14

Pella over South Tama 56-6

West Liberty beat West Burlington 39-0

Albia blows out Central Lee 64-0

Sigourney-Keota over Van Buren 46-0

Wilton over Wapello 35-6

Mt Pleasant Cross Country’s Cody Mertens and Abby Ryon did not run on Thursday at the Washington Invitation because today they will be running in a meet at Wartburg College.

Mt Pleasant JV volleyball team will be playing an invitational at Burlington High starting at 9am.

Last night the Iowa Wesleyan volleyball team traveled down to St Louis for a conference game with the Webster Gorloks. Tigers lost in 3 sets (25-17/25-15/25-18). Lida Landre and Sydney Ellsworth tied in kills at 8, Paige Kammerer led in digs with 11 and assists with 16. Tigers are now 3-12 on the season but no rest for them as they travel to Carlinville Illinois today for a pair of matchups against Blackburn at 11am and then Lincoln Christian University at 1pm.

Iowa Wesleyan Cross Country is running at the Roy Griak Invitational in St Paul Minnesota, first meet starts at 9am.

Both Iowa Wesleyan golf teams are in action today playing in the Purple Cup hosted by Waldorf University, they will be playing the Bear Creek Golf Course in Forrest City Iowa. Men’s team tees off at 12:30 and women’s team will tee off at 1pm. They will also be golfing tomorrow.

Both Iowa Wesleyan soccer teams are playing today at Greenville against the Panthers. Men’s team looking to snap a 7 game losing streak with their game at 5pm and the women’s team looking to go 3-3 on the season with their game at 7pm.

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan returns home after their 3 game road trip. They host Crown College at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex on Saturday, kickoff is noon and we will be broadcasting the game live on 105.5fm and online at kilj.com.

-Iowa State looks to build off their first win of the season traveling to Fort Worth Texas to play conference foe TCU, kickoff is 6pm and pregame coverage begins at 4pm on 1130am KILJ and kilj.com.

-Iowa Hawkeyes have their bye week, they will be back in action next week for their first road game of the season at Minnesota.