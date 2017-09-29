SPORTS SEPTEMBER 29, 2017

The seniors won the powder puff football game Thursday night 8-6 over the juniors. Anni Liechty scored on a 2 yard run to put the juniors on the board with 9:00 to go in the 1st half. The seniors put the winning points on the board with 2:20 to play in the game. Mikayla Beason scored on a 5 yard run and then ran in the 2 point conversion to secure the win. The senior class has had a good week, they also won the powder puff boys volley ball tournament earlier this week.