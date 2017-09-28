SPORTS SEPTEMBER 28, 2017

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s golf team competed in their first event of the 2017 season yesterday. The Tigers were one of eleven teams that participated in the event. Central College won the tournament with a team score of 329. The Tigers placed ninth after turning in a team score of 462. IW placed ahead of North Central Missouri and Coe College. Iowa Wesleyan was led in scoring by Hannah Lien. Lien turned in the low card for the Tigers with a one round score of 92, a plus 21 on the day. Madelyn Calease had the next best score for IW, shooting a 121 on the day. Iowa Wesleyan will be back in action this weekend. They will compete in the Waldorf Invitational on October 1st at Bear Creek Golf Course in Forest City, Iowa.

The Iowa Wesleyan men’s soccer team battled against Simpson College Wednesday. The Storm handed the Tigers a 3-0 defeat. The Tigers would finish with six saves, three each by Trevor Haasis and Elijah Perez. The Tigers will return to action on Saturday, they will travel to St. Louis, Missouri to begin SLIAC play against Webster University. Iowa Wesleyan is now 4-4-1 on the season.

15th ranked Fairfield defeated the MPHS varsity girls volleyball team Tuesday night in Panther gymnasium 3-0, here are some stats from the match:

Kalynn Batey had 12 kills

Dani Broeker had 13 digs

Ashley Menke had 18 assists

Iowa State plays host to the Texas Longhorns in Big 12 Conference football action tonight, KILJ-AM 1130 will carry the game beginning at 5 pm with the pre-game show and kickoff is at 7 pm.

Boom Night is tonight for the Mt. Pleasant Panther homecoming. M.P. Booster Club supper at 5:30 pm, powder puff game at 6 pm, then the pep rally at which the featured speaker is John Pullis, homecoming royalty will be named and then a short pep rally on the N.E. corner of the square will be held.

The traditional Panther Homecoming breakfast will be held at 6:45 on Friday at the First United Methodist Church for football players, cheerleaders and the coaches. This breakfast is sponsored by Main Street Cinemas, Shottenkirk and West liberty Foods. The Panther team, coaches and cheerleaders thank the community for their strong support of Mt. Pleasant athletics

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 9/29/17

8 Man District 4

WACO, Wayland at Lone Tree

Class “A” District 6

New London at Cardinal, Eldon

Pekin at Lynnville-Sully

Winfield-Mt. Union at Montezuma

Class 1A District 4

Columbus Community at Sigourney-Keota

Regina at Wilton

Van Buren County Community at Highland

Wapello at Louisa-Muscatine

Class 2A District 5

West Liberty at Mediapolis

Williamsburg at Mid-Prairie

Class 2A District 6

Centerville at Davis County

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Central Lee

Class 3A District 5

Fort Madison at Solon

Oskaloosa at Fairfield

Washington at Keokuk

Class 4A District 8

Iowa City, West at Burlington

The days are getting shorter, nights are getting cooler and treestands are being moved into place. For bow hunters, the long wait is nearly over. Iowa’s archery deer season begins Sunday Oct. 1. An estimated 62,000 bow hunters will purchase more than 90,000 deer licenses this year. On average, bow hunters take 12 trips to the timber and spend more than three hours out each time before the season suspends on Dec. 2 to make way for the shotgun hunters. The Iowa DNR has information on the number of antlerless deer licenses available, locations of hunter education classes, and maps of available public and private hunting land, a list of lockers participating in Help Us Stop Hunger, and more at www.iowadnr.gov/deer All deer taken must be reported using the harvest reporting system by midnight the day after the deer is recovered. Accurately reporting the kill is an important part of Iowa’s deer management program and plays a vital role in managing deer populations and future hunting opportunities.

A popular program offering landscape-quality trees at a deep discount to Alliant Energy customers will be held at six locations across Iowa this fall including Lee County. Alliant Energy’s Operation ReLeaf helps their customers save energy in their homes using trees to create summer shade and winter wind breaks. Through the program, Alliant Energy residential customers may purchase high quality trees for $25 each, on a first-come, first-served basis. These trees typically retail for between $65 and $125. Advanced order is highly recommended, and advance purchase is limited to two trees per household. Order forms are available online at www.alliantenergy.com/releaf. Lee County’s distribution location is at the Lee County Conservation Center Oct. 5th from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A Tree planting and care workshop will be held 5:45 p.m.