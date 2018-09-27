Sports September 27th, 2018

Iowa Wesleyan soccer was in action yesterday for both the men’s and women’s teams. The women’s team traveled to play Rockford College and picked up their 2nd win of the season 4-1. In the first half Courtney Mitchell got the first goal for the Tigers, that was the only score in the first half between the two teams. In the 2nd half Emmy Rodriguez scored a goal and Grace Alongi scored twice. Late in the game Rockford did get a goal in for the final score 4-1. Tigers had 17 shots, 11 were on goal, while Rockford had 19 shots and only 8 on goal. The women’s team is now 2-3 on the season and will play at Greenville on Saturday.

The men’s team traveled to Dubuque to play Loras yesterday and lost 7-0. Loras struck early and often leading at halftime 6-0. The Tigers only had 6 shots, 2 on goal, while Loras had 31 shots and 13 on goal. The men’s team is now 2-8-1 on the season and will look to snap their losing streak on Saturday at Greenville.

Abby Ryon from the Mt Pleasant Cross Country team has ran her way into the top 10 3A rankings from the Iowa Association of Track & Field Coaches. She is now ranked #7 and now joins fellow Panther runner Cody Mertens as a top ranked runner, Cody is currently #2 in the 3A boys rankings.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant Community Schools

Thursday: MS/JV/Varsity Cross Country running an invitational in Washington 4:30pm, rescheduled from Tuesday

8th grade volleyball at Aldo Leopold, 7th grade hosting Aldo Leopold 4:30pm

Football meal was provided by Hy-Vee, they will be serving chicken strips and cheesy potatoes. Parents will be providing dessert

Friday: Varsity football vs Keokuk 7:30pm, freshman game has been cancelled

Saturday: JV volleyball playing an invitational at Burlington High 9am

To add to the excitement of Friday night lights and the home football game, Mt. Pleasant will be hosting a Heroes Night on Friday! Units of the Iowa Army National Guard, Henry County Sherriff, Mt. Pleasant Fire and Rescue, Henry County Health Center, and the Mt. Pleasant Police Department will have vehicles on display during the game. This game is to honor all community members who protect and serve us each and every day. These heroes will also have the opportunity to be on the field or sidelines during warm ups to interact with the players and coaches. The festivities will conclude when the heroes line up for the National Anthem as the Panthers take the field in preparation for the game. To take part in this, you are asked to be at the five-yard line by 7:15 p.m. Following the pre-game ceremonies there will be limited reserved seating for all heroes to enjoy the game. Any questions about the event can be emailed to Sergeant First Class Jason Wesely at jason.r.wesely.mil@mail.mil or call 319-430-3233.

College football this weekend:

-Iowa Wesleyan returns home after their 3 game road trip. They host Crown College at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex on Saturday, kickoff is noon and we will be broadcasting the game live on 105.5fm and online at kilj.com.

-Iowa State looks to build off their first win of the season traveling to Fort Worth Texas to play conference foe TCU, kickoff is 6pm and pregame coverage begins at 4pm on 1130am KILJ and kilj.com.

-Iowa Hawkeyes have their bye week, they will be back in action next week for their first road game of the season at Minnesota.