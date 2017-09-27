SPORTS SEPTEMBER 27, 2017

Mt. Pleasant once again picked up a sweep in a cross country meet. This time the Panther girls and boys won the Washington High School Invitational. The girls won with a 37 score, Ft. Madison was 2nd with a 52 score. 14th ranked Abby Ryon of MPHS finished 2nd in the individual race in 20:37 behind 1st place Ashley Bloomquist of Fairfield who ran 20:25. Also for the Panthers Taylor Murray was 5th, Cristiina Carthey 7th, Kendall Dascher 9th and Claire Holkamp 14th.

In the boy’s varsity race 4th ranked Cody Mertens won the race in 17:33, the Panther team won with a 37 score. Fairfield was 2nd with 59. Other MPHS finishers #27 ranked Kyle Vanderham was 3rd, Dalton Moyle 8th, Drake Snavely 12th and Cade Warner 13th.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School Cross Country teams ran at the Washington Golf Course yesterday also. The girls had 2 top 10 finishes with Audrey Lord (6th) and Jenna Gilmore (8th). Rounding out the top five was Monroe Swain (16th), Clare Schnicker(35th), and Kahlia Parrish(39th)As a team the girls were 4th with 7 teams represented.

The boys placed 5th as a team and were led by Jacob Erwin’s 17th place finish. Not far behind were teammates Roman Lopreato(18), Owen Vansickel(19th), Nathan McWilliams (23rd), and Wyatt Woodsmall(25th). The team travels to IMS on October 2nd.

In Southeast Conference varsity volleyball last night, 15th ranked Fairfield defeated Mt. Pleasant In Panther Gym 25-20, 26-24, 25-17.

The Mt. Pleasant JV fell to Fairfield in Panther Gym last night 16-25, 16-25

A 4th quarter score, set up from a long run by Bryce Wilson, helped the Mt. Pleasant Panther 7th grade football team defeat Washington 12-6.

Reean Seberg scored the late TD and led the defense with 7 tackles and an INT.

Aiden Ashton-with near 100 yards of total offense- helped lead the team on both sides of the ball. Ashton contributed 4 tackles.

Bryce Wilson added 6 tackles and a fumble recovery

Carter Amos had 30 yards receiving and a Sack

Koen Dorthy added 4 tackles

The Mt. Pleasant 8th grade football team beat Fairfield 44-6. Sam Jerrel threw for 246 yards and 4 td’s. Dalton Church, Dylan Hagans and Josh Mueller caught touchdown passes. Dylan Hagans and Dylan Cowick each scored rushing touchdowns. Defensively Levi Graber had 11 tackles. Lincoln Hendricksen, Sam Jerrel, Levi Graber and Tyler Simon each had interceptions.

The traditional Panther Homecoming breakfast will be held at 6:45 on Friday at the First United Methodist Church for football players, cheerleaders and the coaches. This breakfast is sponsored by Main Street Cinemas, Shottenkirk and West liberty Foods. The Panther team, coaches and cheerleaders thank the community for their strong support of Mt. Pleasant athletics

AREA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE FOR 9/29/17

8 Man District 4

WACO, Wayland at Lone Tree

Class “A” District 6

New London at Cardinal, Eldon

Pekin at Lynnville-Sully

Winfield-Mt. Union at Montezuma

Class 1A District 4

Columbus Community at Sigourney-Keota

Regina at Wilton

Van Buren County Community at Highland

Wapello at Louisa-Muscatine

Class 2A District 5

West Liberty at Mediapolis

Williamsburg at Mid-Prairie

Class 2A District 6

Centerville at Davis County

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont at Central Lee

Class 3A District 5

Fort Madison at Solon

Oskaloosa at Fairfield

Washington at Keokuk

Class 4A District 8

Iowa City, West at Burlington