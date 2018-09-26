Sports September 26, 2018

Mt Pleasant volleyball played at Fairfield last night. In the varsity match the Panthers lost in 3 sets (25-12/25-12/25-9), leading in kills with Sadie Carrasco with 7 and April Simon lead in digs with 6. The JV team lost in 2 sets 26-24/25-21 and the Freshman team split with the Trojans 25-19 and then winning 25-23.

8th grade volleyball hosted Keokuk yesterday. In the “A” match Mt Pleasant won both sets 21-11/21-8, Mackenzie Musselman was 11/12 for 10 points. In the “B” match Panthers took the first set 21-13 and Keokuk took the second 21-17, Leah Allen was 10-11 for 9 points. In the “C” Mt Pleasant won in 3 sets (21-13/21-12) and Keokuk won the second 21-19, Meena Sylavong was 11-11 for 10 points.

7TH grade volleyball came home with a sweep against the Keokuk chiefs. A team won in two games 21-18/21-16, top servers were Madison Helling, Addison McGehearty, and Teyanna Lane. B team won both its games 21-8/21-19, top servers were Ashlynn Riley, Megan Borders, Kierra Parrish, Lacey Bremier, and Kylie Walderbach. C team won both its games 21-15/21-7, top servers were Katherine Watson, Ashlynn Riley, and Zoey Midthun.

8th grade football played at Fairfield yesterday and lost to the Trojans 28-6. Bryce Wilson scored the lone touchdown for Mt Pleasant. Defense was lead by Aiden Ashton with 6 tackles with a fumble recovery and Carter Amos with 5 tackles.

7th grade football hosted Fairfield and had a close hard fought game that the Panthers won 18-16. On offense Mason Sloat rushed for 2 touchdowns, Payton Hagans had a passing touchdown to Payson Coleman, and Jurha Turner scored a rushing touchdown as well. The Offensive MVP was Mason Sloat. On defense Payson Coleman recorded a tackle for loss, Logan Borders had a sack and 2 tackles for loss, Jurha Turner had 2 tackles for loss, Nate Dismang had an interception, and Harmon Ensminger made a sack. The Defensive Players of the game were Logan Borders and Jurha Turner.

Sports scheduled for Mt Pleasant Community Schools

Thursday: MS/JV/Varsity Cross Country running an invitational in Washington 4:30pm, rescheduled from Tuesday

8th grade volleyball at Aldo Leopold, 7th grade hosting Aldo Leopold 4:30pm

Football meal was provided by Hy-Vee, they will be serving chicken strips and cheesy potatoes. Parents will be providing dessert

Friday: Varsity football vs Keokuk 7:30pm, freshman game has been cancelled

Saturday: JV volleyball playing an invitational at Burlington High 9am

To add to the excitement of Friday night lights and the home football game, Mt. Pleasant will be hosting a Heroes Night on Friday, September 28th! Units of the Iowa Army National Guard, Henry County Sherriff, Mt. Pleasant Fire and Rescue, Henry County Health Center, and the Mt. Pleasant Police Department will have vehicles on display during the game. This game is to honor all community members who protect and serve us each and every day. These heroes will also have the opportunity to be on the field or sidelines during warm ups to interact with the players and coaches. The festivities will conclude when the heroes line up for the National Anthem as the Panthers take the field in preparation for the game. To take part in this, you are asked to be at the five-yard line by 7:15 p.m. Following the pre-game ceremonies there will be limited reserved seating for all heroes to enjoy the game. Any questions about the event can be emailed to Sergeant First Class Jason Wesely at jason.r.wesely.mil@mail.mil or call 319-430-3233.

The Iowa High School Athletic Association released the new RPI rankings after Week 5 results. In Class 3A Mt Pleasant is at 26, Washington is 27, Fairfield is 38, and Keokuk is 48. Clear-Creek Amana is 2 and Pella is 9, while upcoming Week 7 opponent Solon is 8. In 8 man football New London is 4, Waco is 24, and Winfield-Mt Union is 53.

The Iowa Wesleyan women’s golf team played in their first competition of the season at the SLIAC women’s golf championship over the past two days. The Tigers were unable to jump up in the standings after day one and finished with a team score of 902 which put them in third. Spalding University was in 1st with a team score of 670. Hannah Lien was the top scorer for the Tigers turning in a 92 in the first round and then 91 in the second round. Iowa Wesleyan was awarded the SLIAC Team Sportsmanship Award for the tournament.

Iowa Wesleyan volleyball hosted Loras last night in Olan G Ruble Arena. Tigers won the first set 25-18 but then dropped the next three (25-19/25-14/25-23). Iowa Wesleyan finished with 29 team kills, 26 assists, and 70 digs. Tigers are now 3-11 on the season and will play next on Friday at Webster University in St Louis.

The St Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has named Iowa Wesleyan’s Sierra Howardson as Runner of the Week, her second time this season receiving the honor. At the Brissman-Lundeen Invitational over the weekend she placed 23rd in a field of 324 runners with a time of 23:24. Howardson and the cross country teams will be running in the Roy Griak Invitational this weekend in St Paul Minnesota.

Iowa Wesleyan soccer is in action today. The women’s team will looking for their 2nd win of the season at Rockford College. The men’s team will be trying to snap a 6 game losing streak at Loras College in Dubuque.