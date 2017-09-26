SPORTS SEPTEMBER 26, 2017

Mount Pleasant Freshman-JV Football team rolled over Fort Madison 52-6 Monday night to kick off the Panther homecoming week. The Panther offense fired on all cylinders compiling 426 total yards, 8 completions through the air for 235 yards and 4 tds, with 30 carries netting 191 yds and 3 tds from the ground game.

Stat Leaders:

Defense

LB- Jayden Davis, 9 tackles

LB- Hoang Mai, 4.5 tackles

CB- Jacob Stukerjurgen, 4 tackles

CB- Tate Shull, 3.5 tackles, 1 INT

DT- Gabe Brooks, .5 tackles, 1 Fumble Recovery

Offense

QB- Brody Bender, 5/7 passing for 182 yds and 3 tds, 4 rushes for 9 yds

QB- Jack Johnson, 3/4 passing for 53 yds and 1 td, 3 rushes for 20 yds

RB- Avery Scandridge, 7 rushes for 39 yds and 1 td

RB- Logan Bass, 7 rushes for 60 yds and 1 td

WR- Jacob Stukerjurgen, 2 catches for 81 yds and 1 td

WR- Rylan Seberg, 2 catches for 101 yds and 2 tds

WR- Chase Williamson, 1 catch for 19 yds and 1 td

In Mt. Pleasant the Middle School 7th grade volleyball hosted Ft. Madison. “A” team won 2-1, Tristan Shull 8 serves, Chloe Bolin 7 ace serves.

“B” team split, Andrea Lopreato 7 ace serves, Jalyn Gerleman 4 aces. “C” team lost, Kylee Coleman led the offense. The “D” team split with the Bloodhounds, Abbie Stocker and Jubilee Heu were the serving leaders.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 8th grade volleyball team played in Ft Madison Monday night.

“A” match: Mt Pleasant won 21 21 (record 3-2)

Ft Madison 15 9

MP serving stats: Savana Walls 8-10 (8 points)

Ralyn Seberg 8-9 (7)

Lydia Ebeling 5-7 (5)

Regan Seberg 6-6 (4)

“B” match: MP split 21` 12 (1-2-2)

FM 10 21

MP SV stats: Tralyn Kratofil 8-10 (7)

Jenna Smith 6-8 (5)

Kenna Lamm 5-5 (4)

Thanh Phung 6-6 (3)

“C” match: MP split 13 21 (1-3-1)

FM 21 13

MP SV stats: Kristine Smith 9-10 (8)

Kayla Castellow 6-7 (4)

Iowa Wesleyan University’s men’s golf team finished 4th out of 5 teams at the Loras College Fall Invite. The Tigers shot a 622 score, 64 strokes over par. The team winner was Loras who shot a 613 total. Medalist honors went to Wesleyan’s Kiley Miller who shot 141, 1 stroke under par, Brock Butler shot 159 for the Tigers and tied for 19th.

There is a busy schedule of sporting events today on the local sports scene. The Mt. Pleasant Middle School 7th grade football team will host Fairfield at 4:30 pm, the MPMS 8th grade team travels to Fairfield to play football.

The Mt. Pleasant Middle School and High School cross country teams are running at Washington today, middle school races will run at 4:45 followed by the JV and varsity. Mt. Pleasant will play host to 15th ranked Fairfield in Southeast Conference volleyball this is the 4th meeting this season for these two teams, Fairfield has built a 7-0 record against the Panthers including a 2-0 sweep win over the Panthers this past Saturday in the Burlington Tournament. Freshman & JV matches begin at 5:45 pm. The Powder Puff boys volleyball finals will be played after the girl’s action, the Jr. boys will face the senior boys, that winner will then play the faculty team.